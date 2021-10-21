CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

2021 International Charity Fraud Awareness Week

By Better Business Bureau
metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

The Better Business Bureau and BBB Wise Giving Alliance are participating in International Charity Fraud Awareness Week taking place October 18 - 22. This event is an international coalition of government regulators, charities...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Better Business Bureau offers advice on how to avoid charity fraud

News 8 is On Your Side and protecting you against charity fraud. The Better Business Bureau is taking part in International Charity Fraud Awareness Week, which is Oct. 18-22. Governments, charities and other nonprofits are working together to raise awareness about charity fraud. The BBB has some advice to avoid...
ECONOMY
Freeport Journal Standard

When giving becomes taking: How to spot charity fraud

According to Giving USA Foundation’s annual report charitable giving in the U.S. reached a record $471.44 billion in 2020. These donations came from individuals, corporations, and foundations. That’s an increase of 5.1% year over year. Giving by individuals reached an estimated $41.19 billion in 2020. Prompting much of the giving...
ECONOMY
norcalrecord.com

Charity Fraud Awareness Week: Attorney General Bonta Provides Donors with Tips on How to Recognize and Avoid Fraud

California Attorney General issued the following announcement on Oct. 20. In recognition of Charity Fraud Awareness Week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta today provided donors with tips on how to recognize and avoid fraud. The Attorney General’s Office is responsible for supervising and regulating California charities and the professional fundraisers who solicit on their behalf. Attorney General Bonta encourages donors to learn the signs of charity fraud and to do their research before making any donation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity Fraud#Charities#Bbb Wise Giving Alliance#The Canada Revenue Agency#Bbb Scam Tracker
wgnsradio.com

During Charity Fraud Awareness Week Secretary Hargett Reminds Tennesseans of Ways to Avoid Scams When Giving

October 18 to 22 is Charity Fraud Awareness Week, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding Tennesseans of resources available from his office to help avoid scams. “Tennesseans are incredibly generous and want to support each other and the causes we believe in through charitable giving,” said Secretary Hargett. “Unfortunately, there are people that will take advantage of that spirit of giving. That’s why it’s important to make sure you are giving to a legitimate organization and we have resources that can help.”
TENNESSEE STATE
boreal.org

Nearly 200 state health care workers withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers. The 187 health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecomanchechief.com

Caring Hearts for Children in Texas raises awareness of National Case Management Week

TEXAS – To celebrate and recognize the more than 113,000 case managers currently employed in the U.S. and highlight the important work they do each day, National Case Management Week will take place October 10-16. Caring Hearts for Children, a central Texas foster care and adoption agency, is sharing information about the invaluable contributions case managers provide to foster children and families.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Cottage Grove Sentinel

FBI in Oregon Marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Week 1 Q & A

Each week, the FBI is working to help Oregonians #BeCyberAware as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This week: Cybersecurity Basics. “What are the most common scams we are seeing in Oregon?”. The most common cyber scams that we are seeing in Oregon, ranked by the number of complaints into...
OREGON STATE
WDEF

Chattanooga State ‘Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week’

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF): Chattanooga State kick-started their Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week today. Each day they will focus on a different challenge. Today, Chatt State volunteers were at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to build food boxes. In 2019, Chattanooga State held a voluntary survey where they found some of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
metroatlantaceo.com

LSCU Celebrates International Credit Union Day

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) is joining forces with credit unions across the globe in celebration of International Credit Union Day, October 21st, 2021. International Credit Union Day honors the credit union movement’s history, promotes the achievements of credit unions, and highlights credit unions and member experiences.
ECONOMY
desales.edu

Students Sleep Outside for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

DSU students are standing in solidarity with those who are hungry and unhoused. The Oxfam America club, Office of Community Service and Advocacy, and Campus Ministry sponsored a Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Events included a documentary and donuts night discussing youth homelessness in Philadelphia and an Oxfam banquet where students took part in a meal from across the globe, but with a twist. Participants were split into groups according to different income levels.
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Power Supports the Atlanta Women’s Foundation Social Justice Efforts with $50,000 Donation

Georgia Power recently presented a $50,000 donation to support the Atlanta Women’s Foundation’s (AWF) social justice efforts. With this donation, AWF will support YouthSpark, an independent nonprofit organization with a focus on providing real solutions for vulnerable children and families affected by courts. In addition, Georgia Power will be a...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Rainbow Village Supporters Shatter Fundraising Records During 2021 Gala

Although the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Gwinnett County-based Rainbow Village will continue throughout the end of the year, the nonprofit with a mission to provide help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness has already received the biggest anniversary gift imaginable. On the heels of an unprecedented year when Rainbow Village had to transform its annual “We Are Family” Benefit Gala to a virtual event due to COVID-19, there were a lot of unknowns heading into this year’s live Gala. However, in the weeks leading up to and the hours in which the event was held, Rainbow Village supporters showed up big time in support of the Duluth nonprofit – shattering all prior fundraising records and nearly doubling the totals from the last two Galas. By the end of an amazing evening at the Atlanta Athletic Club on October 16 graced by 300 attendees, the nonprofit had raised $492,000. In the hours that followed, an anonymous donor came forward to push Rainbow Village over the top with an $8,000 donation plus $30 in commemoration of the 30th anniversary. In total, $500,030 was raised in support of Rainbow Village’s vision and the families it serves.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Children To Wealth Advocates Financial Literacy for Children and Youths

Proper financial management is as vital to an individual's success as his education and accolades. Societies are built on the financial prowess of their members, and as such, sufficient financial knowledge is crucial to any society that will thrive. Children To Wealth is a company established to tackle the challenge of financial literacy in communities head-on, positioning the next generation for financial freedom and success.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Continuum Legal Group Launches in Atlanta

Continuum Legal Group LLP is launching in Atlanta with 12 experienced attorneys offering a full suite of services for businesses and individuals. Continuum’s clients will get the personal touch of a boutique firm with the full-service expertise of top attorneys in six primary practice areas: employment, commercial litigation, corporate, real estate, lending and environmental law. The firm is comprised of attorneys who’ve been collaborating for years. Its unique footprint in the legal space in Atlanta includes representing a wide range of clients from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Novelis Pledges $1 Million Donation to Habitat for Humanity; Kicks Off Global Employee Volunteerism Month

Novelis, a world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, this month pledged to donate $1 million to Habitat for Humanity in honor of the company’s 10th annual “Novelis Volunteer Month,” which takes place every October. Throughout the month, Novelis employees around the world are joining together to serve the communities they call home — such as volunteering with local Habitat organizations to help build homes and revitalize neighborhoods, among other activities.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy