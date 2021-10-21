2021 International Charity Fraud Awareness Week

Although the 30th Anniversary Celebration of Gwinnett County-based Rainbow Village will continue throughout the end of the year, the nonprofit with a mission to provide help, hope, housing and healing to families experiencing homelessness has already received the biggest anniversary gift imaginable. On the heels of an unprecedented year when Rainbow Village had to transform its annual “We Are Family” Benefit Gala to a virtual event due to COVID-19, there were a lot of unknowns heading into this year’s live Gala. However, in the weeks leading up to and the hours in which the event was held, Rainbow Village supporters showed up big time in support of the Duluth nonprofit – shattering all prior fundraising records and nearly doubling the totals from the last two Galas. By the end of an amazing evening at the Atlanta Athletic Club on October 16 graced by 300 attendees, the nonprofit had raised $492,000. In the hours that followed, an anonymous donor came forward to push Rainbow Village over the top with an $8,000 donation plus $30 in commemoration of the 30th anniversary. In total, $500,030 was raised in support of Rainbow Village’s vision and the families it serves.

