ARPA Economic Adjustment Assistance Grants Available

The City of Portland is launching a new round of the Business Assistance Grant Program for Job Creation with grants of $10,000 per full-time job created, up to $20,000 per business. The purpose of this program is to create jobs for low/moderate income individuals by providing startups and existing businesses with grants that can be used for a range of expenses (such as rent, utilities, payroll, equipment, inventory and supplies). Permanent full-time jobs must be filled by low/moderate income individuals after the grant is approved. Applications are due no later than December 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm, but earlier submissions are welcome. Requests for these grants are expected to exceed the program funding of close to $300,000; the process is anticipated to be competitive.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO