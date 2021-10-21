CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UGA Seafood Pitch Competition Aims to Boost Coastal Economy

metroatlantaceo.com
 5 days ago

UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant is looking for innovative ideas to help individuals and businesses in the seafood industry recover from economic disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. “What’s the Hook?” is a seafood pitch competition, funded by the National Sea Grant College Program and designed to...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia’s Own Commits $300,000 to GSU Professional Development Initiative

Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the third largest credit union in the state, announced a three-year, $300,000 partnership with Georgia State University’s (GSU) Career Advancement Center. A division of the Robinson College of Business, the initiative is designed to engage undergraduate students and offer opportunities to match their formal education with “real-world” opportunities from the local business community.
GEORGIA STATE
newhope.com

15 food and agriculture startups selected for 2021 FoodBytes! Pitch virtual competition

FoodBytes! by Rabobank has revealed the 15 food and agriculture startups who will move forward to present at this year’s FoodBytes! Pitch virtual competition on Nov. 10, 2021. The finalists were chosen amongst the cohort of 45 global startups previously selected as participants in FoodBytes! Pitch 2021, Rabobank’s multi-week food and agriculture innovation program that drives collaboration between startups, corporate leaders and investors to develop solutions to food system challenges.
AGRICULTURE
metroatlantaceo.com

GACVB's Jay Markwalter on Georgia's Tourism Industry

Jay Markwalter with the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus talks about getting Georgia's tourism industry back to normal. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
chathamstartribune.com

Big Launch Challenge Pitch Competition held

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — The Launch Place received 64 applications for its Ninth Annual Big Launch Challenge Pitch Competition from various start-up companies located in the U.S. and abroad. he top 10 competitors took the stage and presented their innovative business ideas at the NC Biotechnology Center yesterday. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Inside Indiana Business

Vaccine Freezer Wins Top Prize at Pitch Competition

BLOOMINGTON - An Anderson-based startup that developed an ultra-cold system to protect vaccines during lengthy trips has won first place at the 2021 Crossroads Pitch Competition hosted by Bloomington-based business incubator The Mill. The founders of ArcticRx will receive $10,000 in cash, plus a package of startup and business services.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Uga Marine Extension#Georgia Sea Grant
metroatlantaceo.com

Commissioner Gary Black Named 2021 National Friend of Extension

Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary W. Black has been recognized as the 2021 National Friend of Extension by Epsilon Sigma Phi for his outstanding support for Extension. Commissioner Black was nominated for the national recognition by the University of Georgia's Alpha Beta chapter after being selected as the Georgia recipient in 2020.
SAVANNAH, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

GTRI Researchers Developing 5G Solutions for the State of Georgia, Nation

Researchers at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) are exploring ways to use 5G – a mobile technology that promises download speeds many times faster than current 4G LTE wireless networks and significantly lower latency times – to advance national security and ensure rural parts of Georgia have equitable access to high-speed broadband services, among other applications.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Seafood
metroatlantaceo.com

Radial Plans to Fill More Than 500 Seasonal Fulfillment Jobs in Buford, Georgia to Support ecommerce Holiday Demands

Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in ecommerce solutions, today announced its plan to bring on more than 500 entry-level fulfillment center workers in Buford, Georgia to support increased ecommerce demand this holiday season. Seasonal associates will be at the forefront of ecommerce, leveraging cutting-edge technology to process online orders - including picking, sorting, packing and shipping - all in a safe, fun team environment.
BUFORD, GA
WCTV

Multiple weekend events in Tallahassee giving local economy a boost

Estella Hadley Groover marked a major milestone in lief with her brother, Jack Hadley, by her side. Holidays are on the horizon, and national shipping delay concerns have South Georgia businesses feeling the rush already. Transgender activists lay out 2022 agenda. Updated: 5 hours ago. LGBTQ activists rallied in the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
q13fox.com

Businesses, communities hopeful Canada border reopening will boost local economy and tourism

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Washington is one step closer to welcoming back Canadian neighbors. The Biden administration announced Tuesday that travel restrictions will be lifted in November at the Canada and Mexico borders for fully vaccinated people. Communities across Washington are hopeful the reopening will boost tourism, local economy and help recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY
buffalorising.com

43 North Announces Finalists For Pitch Competition

We are just weeks away from Buffalo’s biggest night for startups- the 43North Finals. Since the competition’s origins in 2014, the goal has been to create jobs and opportunities right here in the Queen City, and what better and more creative way than a Shark Tank-esque pitch competition? Unique to its kind, 43North is an accelerator that hosts an annual startup competition, investing $5M per year to attract and retain start-up companies in Buffalo. Now in its seventh year, the competition offers one early-stage startup a chance to secure $1 million in funding and seven runner-ups $500,000 in addition to: a spot in 43North’s incubator located within the Seneca One Tower, the pinnacle of Buffalo’s downtown landscape, mentorship and support from the 43North team, and the opportunity to operate tax-free as part of STARTUP-NY.
BUFFALO, NY
houstoniamag.com

Houston Based Medical Uniform Retailer Wins $25,000 Grant at Pitch Competition

TENNILLE JOHNSON, THE CO-FOUNDER OF SCRUBS TO THE RESCUE, always had one goal, “to help you look good and feel good.” That dream is now more attainable than ever after winning a $25,000 grant at the National Urban League (NUL) and Courvoisier Cognac pitch competition. “Being able to partner with organizations that share in your vision to pay it forward, as well as being able to integrate my career as a pharmacist with my business is a dream come true,” Johnson tells Houstonia.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy