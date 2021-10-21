COP26: India says coal will be mainstay in leaked report

We need to reduce our dependence on coal quickly if the world is to hit its climate targets and bring emissions to ‘net zero’. Learn why nuclear power is so well-suited to replace coal. Climate change is the greatest environmental challenge of our time. If the world is to meet the agreed climate goals within the available time frame, we need mature, readily deployable solutions. Nuclear technology and applications contribute to tackling climate change. As the only world forum in the nuclear field, the IAEA will continue to contribute to an informed debate on the benefits of nuclear power and applications in the many international events that will take place, including COP26, where political leaders, industry, scientists and civil society will discuss the way forward.

