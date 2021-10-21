UGA Seafood Pitch Competition Aims to Boost Coastal Economy

We are just weeks away from Buffalo’s biggest night for startups- the 43North Finals. Since the competition’s origins in 2014, the goal has been to create jobs and opportunities right here in the Queen City, and what better and more creative way than a Shark Tank-esque pitch competition? Unique to its kind, 43North is an accelerator that hosts an annual startup competition, investing $5M per year to attract and retain start-up companies in Buffalo. Now in its seventh year, the competition offers one early-stage startup a chance to secure $1 million in funding and seven runner-ups $500,000 in addition to: a spot in 43North’s incubator located within the Seneca One Tower, the pinnacle of Buffalo’s downtown landscape, mentorship and support from the 43North team, and the opportunity to operate tax-free as part of STARTUP-NY.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO