Time is running out on the Employee Retention Credit — and small businesses need to be planning ahead. The tax credit — which can be complicated for small-business owners to navigate — officially expires at the end of 2021. At first, the tax credit was set at 50% of up to $10,000 in qualifying wages per employee for the 2020 calendar year. But the American Rescue Plan Act extended and expanded the credit to include up to 70% of $10,000 in qualifying wages per employee per quarter in 2021, making it much more lucrative to business owners.

