AHLEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Fragrances have always been an integral and successful part of the LR Health & Beauty product portfolio. With the brand LR SOUL OF NATURE, LR is building on this success story and expanding its range of fragrance products. What makes this so special is that this new brand links “natural fragrances” with an emotional aroma-wellness component and uses recycled plastic and waste glass as packaging.

