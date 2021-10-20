CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

LETTER: Man-made vaccines are best hope for Covid herd immunity

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 7 days ago

I read with interest Genine Ganado’s letter to the editor in last week’s Ozaukee...

ozaukeepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ozaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
The Independent

I’m a medical doctor but I oppose Covid vaccine mandates like the one that affected Kyrie Irving. This is why

Basketball player KyrieIrving made the news recently when he was not allowed to play in New York because of the state’s vaccine mandate.Like most medical doctors, I am obviously pro-vaccine. I promote its use, its effectiveness and the benefits it has brought to humanity; for instance, the eradication of smallpox (not a small feat). I am not, however, in favor of vaccine mandates for the general public. I am also not in favor of the public shaming of people who chose not to get vaccinated: I don’t think it is effective and I also believe it is absolutely unethical to...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Herd Immunity#Vaccinations#Man Made#Ozaukee Press#The Kaiser Foundation#News Health
POZ

COVID Immunity Through Infection or Vaccination: Are They Equal?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn’t need to be vaccinated against COVID because he’d fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system’s vaccination mandate, saying “natural” immunity had given him and millions of others...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Hepatitis A Vaccination Required for Herd Immunity in People Experiencing Homelessness or Who Use Drugs

In the U.S., hepatitis A outbreaks are repeatedly affecting people experiencing homelessness or who use drugs. A 2017-19 Kentucky outbreak primarily among these groups resulted in 501 cases, six deaths. Vaccination efforts likely averted 30 hospitalizations and $490K in costs, but UC San Diego and Oxford researchers say more could have been saved if initiated earlier and faster. They determined herd immunity in these populations requires 77 percent vaccinated, underscoring need for outreach.
HOMELESS
Cancer Health

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Generates Long-Lasting Immune Memory

The Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 have shown greater than 90% effectiveness soon after the second dose. Studies suggest that protective immunity remains high, with only slight decreases, over six months. However, scientists are still working to understand how immunity against the virus develops after vaccination and changes over time.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
scitechdaily.com

Cross-Protective COVID Immunity: One Coronavirus Vaccine Can Provide Broad Immunity Against Other Coronaviruses

Study is the first to demonstrate cross-protective immunity by vaccines. Northwestern Medicine scientists have shown for the first time that coronavirus vaccines and prior coronavirus infections can provide broad immunity against other, similar coronaviruses. The findings build a rationale for universal coronavirus vaccines that could prove useful in the face of future epidemics.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews1.com

Morning Briefing: Plover man riding 1,600 miles for kidney donation awareness, COVID-19 vaccine immunity, driver shortage disrupting supply chain

Good morning, Wisconsin. Here's what you need to know today. We could see some sunshine early but clouds will rapidly increase by afternoon as the next system approaches from the west. Showers and few storms will arrive by afternoon and continue into the evening hours with a small potential that a few turn strong. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 60s for most areas. It will also turn windy at times with a south wind at 15 to 25mph, gusting close to 30mph at times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Hopes and realities for children and COVID vaccine

In a matter of weeks, the FDA is widely expected to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. This milestone will open a new front in the pandemic, boosting many Americans’ hopes that victory is getting closer. To this end, the White House has announced an aggressive rollout plan, with 15 million pediatric doses ready to ship and another 50 million already purchased.
KIDS
biospace.com

Research Roundup: T-Cell Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. T-Cell Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines and Natural Infections. Much of the discussions and news reports about immune responses to vaccines and COVID-19 revolve around antibody levels. Much less has been said...
SCIENCE
WVNT-TV

How does a community gain ‘herd immunity’ against COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a term you’ve probably heard a couple of times, whether it’s regarding the flu or COVID-19. We’re talking about ‘herd immunity.’. Health experts said another term for herd immunity is “community immunity” and it’s based on population and the resistance to the spread of an infectious disease. There are two ways a community can achieve this: by contracting the disease or infection or getting vaccinated against it.
CHARLESTON, WV
Nature.com

A COVID vaccine elicits a middling but durable immune response

Immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 decline sharply within eight months of the second jab of the Pfizer–BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, but remain relatively stable after a single shot of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.1. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy