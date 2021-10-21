CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA Seafood Pitch Competition Aims to Boost Coastal Economy

savannahceo.com
 5 days ago

UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant is looking for innovative ideas to help individuals and businesses in the seafood industry recover from economic disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. “What’s the Hook?” is a seafood pitch competition, funded by the National Sea Grant College Program and designed to...

