You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. It is no secret that cash flow management is at the core of every business, and particularly so when we talk about SMEs, wherein it can result in business failure. A variety of reasons can contribute to cash flow challenges, ranging from mismanagement of expenses to encouraging growth without the appropriate funding. The obvious solution to the problem, of course, is proper finance management. Having said that, the creation of a complex network of business activities with multiple payment channels, poor time management, the magnitude of payments to be collected and matched to funding mechanisms as necessitated, throws most businesses into the conundrum, in the first place.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO