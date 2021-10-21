PSC Commissioner Tim Echols on Electric Vehicles and SK Innovation

In response to “Climate change and hot, dry summers mean big trouble for Oregon’s trees” (Sept. 17): Oregon’s breathtaking fall foliage is dwindling as forest fires have burned record areas in recent years. The intensity and frequency of wildfires is fueled by climate change, and transportation is the No. 1 contributor to global warming in the U.S. and in Oregon. Luckily, electric vehicles can offer a way to change course, and there’s never been a better time to go electric.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO