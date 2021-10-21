PSC Commissioner Tim Echols on Electric Vehicles and SK Innovation

The electric vehicles (EV) market is charging ahead and is forecasted to grow to 32.8 million vehicles (15% of total) in 2030, according to IHS Markit. To prepare for the transformation, Manheim began investing in an EV infrastructure for its operating locations in 2019, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This commitment was elevated earlier this year with Electrify Manheim, part of the company’s estimated $100 million investment in facility, innovation and process improvements to deliver a more connected client experience.
