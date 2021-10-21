CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Democrats scale back tax crackdown plan

By New York Times
finance-commerce.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday, bowing to an aggressive lobbying campaign by the banking industry and pushback from Republicans, scaled back a Biden administration plan for the Internal Revenue Service to try to crack down on tax cheats. The new proposal, which would help pay for the expansive...

Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFOX 14

A look inside the proposed tax on billionaires

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats are looking for money from the very highest earners with a billionaires' tax that would help raise revenue for President Joe Biden's social spending plan. Reports of the proposal emerged after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she would not support raising certain taxes on corporations or...
U.S. POLITICS
State
Oregon State
AFP

As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform

The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on, a familiar deadline that will force the country's political elite into high-stakes negotiations over averting a default. The world's largest economy has never failed to meet a debt payment before, and though standoffs like these have become familiar in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are expected to eventually reach a compromise before the limit may be reached in December. The looming deadline comes as Democrats appear near an agreement to unilaterally pass a social services spending plan backed by President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill that has attracted some Republican support. But calls are growing to put an end to the legal limit, with several economists saying the brinksmanship is unnecessary and potentially damaging.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Janet Yellen
AFP

Democrats mull tax on assets of US billionaires

US President Joe Biden's Democratic allies are considering imposing a tax on the wealthiest Americans, a longstanding goal of the political left that could finally be enacted to pay for a massive social spending plan. The social spending plan is one of two bills Biden has proposed that have become planks of his presidency, the other being an infrastructure proposal worth around $1.2 trillion.
INCOME TAX
Fox5 KVVU

Democrats drive toward a scaled back $1.75 trillion spending agreement

Biden and Democratic leaders are driving toward a $1.75 trillion agreement that will unlock the votes for the separate infrastructure package -- and arm Biden with two momentous legislative victories -- as he departs for the world stage later this week. The reality remains there are a handful of significant...
INCOME TAX
KIFI Local News 8

Simpson tells Treasury to abandon IRS monitoring proposal

daho Congressman Mike Simpson joined 201 of his House colleagues in sending a letter to Department of Treasury Secretary Yellen voicing serious concern over the proposal to mandate and expand financial data collection on the American public. The post Simpson tells Treasury to abandon IRS monitoring proposal appeared first on Local News 8.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

McConnell Just Blocked a Voting-Rights Bill. It’s All Part of Democrats’ Plan

UPDATE: Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Freedom to Vote Act from advancing, as expected. The vote fell along party lines, with all 50 Republicans upholding a filibuster to stop the measure, which is aimed at safeguarding the right to vote. Original story below. *** WASHINGTON — It’s not often the leader of the United States Senate holds a vote knowing it will fail. It’s even less often that the Senate leader calls a doomed vote for one of the most important bills in his party’s legislative agenda. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is about to do just that. The Senate will...
CONGRESS & COURTS

