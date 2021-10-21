Democrats scale back tax crackdown plan

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday, bowing to an aggressive lobbying campaign by the banking industry and pushback from Republicans, scaled back a Biden administration plan for the Internal Revenue Service to try to crack down on tax cheats. The new proposal, which would help pay for the expansive...
Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, He said Sunday that lawmakers from his party could compromise next week on the broader reforms that US President Joe Biden wants. “We are almost therePelosi told the CNN channel. Asked if an agreement would be reached in a week, he...
President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats have failed to get the votes for a proposed major overhaul of the tax code and are now being forced to cut the size and scope of their planned infrastructure and social welfare legislative package as well.
Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
WASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats are looking for money from the very highest earners with a billionaires' tax that would help raise revenue for President Joe Biden's social spending plan. Reports of the proposal emerged after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she would not support raising certain taxes on corporations or...
This weekend, Binyamin Appelbaum argued in the New York Times that Republicans, in opposing the Democrats' proposal to monitor bank accounts with certain minimum transactions, are abetting tax evasion. The IRS, he notes, has recently estimated that nearly half of all income not reported independently on W-2 or 1099 forms...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on...
The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on, a familiar deadline that will force the country's political elite into high-stakes negotiations over averting a default.
The world's largest economy has never failed to meet a debt payment before, and though standoffs like these have become familiar in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are expected to eventually reach a compromise before the limit may be reached in December.
The looming deadline comes as Democrats appear near an agreement to unilaterally pass a social services spending plan backed by President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill that has attracted some Republican support.
But calls are growing to put an end to the legal limit, with several economists saying the brinksmanship is unnecessary and potentially damaging.
House Democrats say they are "hours" away from agreeing on the framework of a massive social welfare spending deal that has stalled for weeks due to intraparty differences. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters Tuesday an agreement is likely to come later Tuesday or early Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden's Democratic allies are considering imposing a tax on the wealthiest Americans, a longstanding goal of the political left that could finally be enacted to pay for a massive social spending plan. The social spending plan is one of two bills Biden has proposed that have become planks of his presidency, the other being an infrastructure proposal worth around $1.2 trillion.
Biden and Democratic leaders are driving toward a $1.75 trillion agreement that will unlock the votes for the separate infrastructure package -- and arm Biden with two momentous legislative victories -- as he departs for the world stage later this week. The reality remains there are a handful of significant...
daho Congressman Mike Simpson joined 201 of his House colleagues in sending a letter to Department of Treasury Secretary Yellen voicing serious concern over the proposal to mandate and expand financial data collection on the American public.
The post Simpson tells Treasury to abandon IRS monitoring proposal appeared first on Local News 8.
UPDATE: Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Freedom to Vote Act from advancing, as expected. The vote fell along party lines, with all 50 Republicans upholding a filibuster to stop the measure, which is aimed at safeguarding the right to vote.
Original story below.
***
WASHINGTON — It’s not often the leader of the United States Senate holds a vote knowing it will fail. It’s even less often that the Senate leader calls a doomed vote for one of the most important bills in his party’s legislative agenda.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is about to do just that. The Senate will...
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday that Democrats in Congress are not going to reach an agreement "anytime soon" on the broad outlines of President Joe Biden's ambitious expansion of social programs. The warning from the key centrist lawmaker indicated that Democrats are still...
Comments / 0