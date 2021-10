On May 8, 2021, the Mapleton Lions Club experienced the loss of Dale McHatten, the club’s longest-serving member. McHatten served as an active member for 62 years of the club’s 64 years of existence. During those years, he worked on hundreds of events and projects such as the construction of the first Mapleton Lions Club Swimming Pool and the renovation of the Community Hall into today’s Mapleton Lions Hall. For his long, active service, the club decided to dedicate the Mapleton Lions Hall to the memory of his service and dedication to the communities.

MAPLETON, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO