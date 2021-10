WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Chief of Police says his force is dedicating too many resources responding to crimes reported at just a handful of hospitality businesses in Wheat Ridge. A new hotel licensing program — unanimously approved by the city council early Tuesday morning — is hoping to improve safety at the hotels and motels. “Police officers recognizing they’re spending way too much time at these nine businesses when there are calls for service on the board that they need to get to,” said Sara Spaulding, the Wheat Ridge Communications Manager. “What the license is designed to do is...

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO