Business

David Dyer, CPA

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: Master of Science, Accounting, University of Rochester , Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Clemson University. Marcum LLP is pleased...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Ryan Companies US names Dallas-based VP of health care development

Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies US, Inc. has appointed Dallas-based Kevin Schoolcraft as its vice president of health care development for the company’s Midwest and South Central regions. Based in Dallas, Schoolcraft will oversee the growth of Ryan’s health care unit which includes various health care spaces including surgery centers, medical office...
BUSINESS
tkmagazine.com

Carol Baber Joins Topeka CPA Firm

Mize CPAs Inc., an accounting, consulting, payroll, and technology firm, announces that Carol Baber, CPA, has joined the firm as Audit Shareholder. The Shareholders of Mize CPAs are pleased to announce Carol Baber, CPA has joined the firm as Audit Shareholder in the firm’s Overland Park office, effective Monday, October 4.
TOPEKA, KS
lostcoastoutpost.com

Accountant/CPA

Our client is seeking an accountant with the desire to work in a team environment at one of Humboldt County’s leading accounting firms. This firm fosters a positive, proactive working environment and will encourage innovation, teamwork, and loyalty. This client will allow remote work options, room for growth, and the ability to have work-life balance.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
State
Texas State
accountingtoday.com

The autodidactic CPA

Auto-what? The term “autodidactic” comes from the Greek root “auto didacticus” which means “self-taught.” The future of our profession is all about learning how to think. Machines are increasingly handling our routine work that involves checking boxes and redundancy work. As a result, most of the jobs that can be automated will be automated — it’s only a question of when. What’s left is the ability to think because high-value thinking (i.e., advice) is what clients will continue to pay you for. I’ve found the best way to improve your thinking is to expose yourself to new ideas and to more learning.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Former Levi Strauss executive named JCPenney's CEO

Simon Property Group Inc. and other owners said late Monday that Marc Rosen has been appointed chief executive officer of its department-store chain JCPenney, effective Nov. 1. Stanley Shashoua, Simon's chief investment officer, has been appointed as executive chairman of the board of directors after serving as interim CEO of JCPenney since January, the owners said. Rosen brings more than 25 years of retail and e-commerce experience to the role, most recently serving as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas at Levi Strauss & Co. , according to a statement. "Marc joins JCPenney following a year of focused work to stabilize the business, improve financials, and position the retailer for long-term success," Shashoua said in a statement.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Glen Raven makes executive move to focus on global expansion

In a move to augment its worldwide growth ambitions, Burlington-based Glen Raven Inc. has named Marc Austein vice president of corporate development. In his new role with the provider of innovative textiles and performance solutions, Austein will work to identify and implement growth strategies for the company, including new acquisitions and partnerships for Glen Raven’s global business.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Boston cybersecurity firm expands to Tampa, will open in Water Street

The CEO told the Business Journal that he could see the company's Tampa head count growing to as many as 500 in three years. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Home health services franchisor with $1.3B in systemwide revenue sold

Caring Brands International, the world’s largest franchisor of home health services, was sold for an undisclosed sum. Los Angeles-based Levine Leichtman Capital Partners sold Caring Brands to New York-based Wellspring Capital. It had owned the company since 2015. Operating under the brands Interim Healthcare in the U.S., Bluebird Care in...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Exclusive: Sev1Tech acquires New Orleans software development, aerospace firm

Woodbridge information technology and cybersecurity services company Sev1Tech LLC was already well-positioned in a federal market that is increasingly pursuing modernization, but it just picked up an important capability through M&A. Sev1Tech acquired New Orleans-based Geocent LLC in a deal announced Tuesday. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Hiring, promotion add to BJ's wholesale clubs' executive suite

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has named Rachael Vegas executive vice president, chief merchandising officer, effective October 25. Vegas joins the membership warehouse club company from grocery retailer H-E-B, where she led the company’s ecommerce business, in-store financial services and payments division and retail media initiative as senior vice president of ecommerce merchandising.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Fortyx80 welcomes first cohort to its Apprenti PGH IT apprenticeship program with emphasis on diversity

ApprentiPGH welcomed its first 11 individuals into its cohort program on Monday, all of whom are now officially training and working at tech jobs in Pittsburgh to further their careers and learn skills in the tech industry. The initiative is the result of a partnership between national apprentice placement group Apprenti and the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s nonprofit arm, FortyX80, among other groups.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bizjournals

Wells Fargo's regional commercial banking leader promoted to national role

Kristin Lesher, executive vice president and head of the east region for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking since 2018, has been named the lead of middle market banking at the entire San Francisco financial services giant. Lesher moves into the new role immediately, reporting directly to Wells Fargo Commercial Banking CEO...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Jacksonville among the nation's fastest-growing cities for entrepreneurs, according to LinkedIn

The three fastest-growing cities for entrepreneurs are in Florida, and while Jacksonville doesn't quite make the list, it is among the slightly smaller cities that are conducive to starting businesses. That's according to according to LinkedIn's State of Entrepreneurship report. The report defined entrepreneurs as anyone on LinkedIn who self-identified...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

.99-ending prices: Are they really as effective as we assume?

There has been a long-standing debate among researchers regarding what makes prices ending in .99 so attractive to consumers. Some argue that consumers tend to focus on the left digits, rounding the .99 down (e.g., viewing $18.99 as $18). Others say that consumers pay attention to the .99, rounding the price to its nearest whole number, perceiving the small difference as a discount, or even associating the .99 ending with an “on sale” or low-price appeal (e.g., viewing $18.99 as $19).
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Q&A with 2021 40 Under 40 honoree Mario Cambardella

Atlanta Business Chronicle has named our 2021 40 Under 40 honorees. The up-and-comers will be celebrated at an evening awards event Nov. 4. Here’s a Q&A with one of the honorees, Mario Cambardella, founder and CEO, ServeScape:. Q: What does leadership and being a leader mean to you?. A: Being...
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

11 smart strategies to find and land more profitable clients for your business

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Most business leaders say they want more clients, but not all clients will have an equal impact on the bottom line. For many service businesses, “quality versus quantity” standards should apply to the clients they choose to pursue and retain.
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Vistage Florida CEO, who grew organization, dies in Jacksonville

Longtime Vistage Florida CEO Kelly Scott died Sunday at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, the organization said Monday, succumbing to an aggressive form of cancer. Scott, who had been involved with Vistage Florida since 2007, served as CEO and chairman since 2012. Under his leadership, the executive coaching organization grew to serve more than 800 executives across the state. Scott, who died the night before his 66th birthday, came to the organization after a long career in the medical technologies industry. That included serving as managing director for the United Kingdom and Asian subsidiaries of cardiovascular device manufacturer Sorin Medical and as CEO of Gish Biomedical. Earlier in his career, Scott was CEO of holding company Triton Group Ltd. and worked at Ernst and Young. Vistage Florida board member Michael Earley was named Scott’s successor by the organization’s board Monday morning. Earley, who has been on the board for eight years, had been CEO of Metropolitan Health Networks, which was acquired by Humana Inc for $850 million in December 2012. “Sad doesn’t begin to describe the feelings of our office staff in Jacksonville and of our 38 Vistage Chairs across the state,” said Earley. “Kelly Scott took our company to new heights. It is now my responsibility to honor his legacy by leveraging the momentum he and his team have created.”
ECONOMY

