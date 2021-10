Grooming is a common behavior for cats, and chances are, your cat takes several baths a day to keep himself clean. Cats are naturally fastidious, and that instinct serves their health and safety well. While many cats are thorough self-groomers, some cats enjoy having a little help every now and again and might groom fellow felines. If you notice your cats grooming each other, don’t worry. This behavior is normal and even indicates that your cats are trusting and bonded with each other. If your cat engages in mutual grooming with another cat, you’re seeing a natural behavior and a happy, secure cat.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO