COMMENT: So now he's the problem. Cristiano Ronaldo. A token signing. One to appease the protesting fans. But a busted flush. This wasn't what was sold in the brochure... Well, that's what they're saying today. In the aftermath of the collapse at Leicester City. From the exes in the media, to the most hyperbolic online. Five Premier League games into Ronaldo's return and it's all falling apart, apparently...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO