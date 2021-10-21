Thelonious Monk: the man and the myth

Along with Coltrane and Coleman, Eric Dolphy played a significant role in influencing the development of the avant-garde in jazz in the late 1950s and early 1960s. He featured on Coleman’s seminal Free Jazz from 1960, and toured and recorded extensively with both Mingus and Coltrane. He developed a style of playing that was wholly his own, characterised by wide interval leaps and unorthodox note-to-chord relationships and played a leading role in extending the range of the alto saxophone by at least an octave. He released the potential of the bass clarinet as a convincing solo instrument in jazz and with Coltrane explored the possibilities of extended improvisation. In 1960 he was among the very first to experiment with an Indo-jazz fusion and was an innovator in the use of raw sounds for their emotional impact, rather than for their melodic or harmonic effect. Though not the first (an honour that belongs to Coleman Hawkins and Picasso in the late 1940s), Dolphy’s unaccompanied solo recordings on alto sax, bass clarinet and flute proved to be influential in paving a path for other saxophonists – such as Anthony Braxton – and flautists to follow. A thoroughly schooled musician, able to read the most complex music at sight, he was, in short, a true jazz original.

