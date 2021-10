Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development. ATLANTA—A team of researchers at Georgia State University has developed a novel approach for detecting the activity of calcium within cells. The study, led by Regents’ Professor of Chemistry Jenny Yang, demonstrates the effectiveness of a red biosensor that can directly monitor calcium at specific locations within a cell, a discovery that could aid in better understanding of the molecular basis of human diseases.

