ARPA Economic Adjustment Assistance Grants Available

The EIDL targeted grant and supplemental targeted grant are government grants aimed at assisting businesses in low-income communities that were economically affected by Covid 19. Many small businesses and individuals in our community qualify for these very significant grants of $10k-$15k but are either unaware of the existence of this program or don’t realize they qualify. If you earn income from running a playgroup, tutoring, styling sheitels, or any of the many small businesses operated by Lakewood residents, this is for you!

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO