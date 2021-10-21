CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARPA Economic Adjustment Assistance Grants Available

athensceo.com
 5 days ago

EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance...

athensceo.com

Greensburg Daily News

Small business grants available

STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Economic Development Corporation recently announced the state would expand eligibility for the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant Program, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg). Created to help struggling Indiana small businesses, the grant program began with an initial $34.5 million and received an additional $60 million...
SMALL BUSINESS
businessjournaldaily.com

SBA Grant Aids Small Businesses with Export Assistance

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio has received $900,000 in federal funding to help its small businesses export more goods. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s State Trade Expansion Program, or STEP, for assistance in exporting has awarded $19.5 million for fiscal year to 48 states. In Ohio, the STEP award will support the International Market Access Grant for Exporters program, which is administered by the state’s development department.
COLUMBUS, OH
Agriculture Online

Training available for professionals assisting with farm transitions

Next month, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will offer two workshops that will train agricultural advisers on helping families navigate a farm transfer. Both sessions are free and open to any professionals in education, government, or any related field that works with farm transitions. An advanced session will be held...
AGRICULTURE
coastalreview.org

Environmental justice education, research grants available

The Environmental Protection Agency is accepting grant applications for environmental education and research on health impacts of climate change on vulnerable populations. The EPA is calling for grant applications from those eligible to support environmental education projects that promote environmental awareness and stewardship and help provide people with the skills to take responsible actions to protect the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
Nevada Appeal

Nevada awarded $1 million economic development grant

Nevada has been awarded a $1 million grant through the American Rescue Plan to diversify the state economy and protect against future economic problems. Gov. Steve Sisolak said the grant will enhance the state’s ability to use the federal money coming to Nevada. He said that means analyzing the needs of poor communities and creating ways to reduce disparities between those communities and more prosperous parts of the state.
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Nevada receives $1M federal grant for economic recovery

(The Center Square) – Nevada has received a $1 million grant from the federal government to help with the state's economic recovery, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office announced on Thursday. The grant is part of a $3 billion total investment for states that's funded by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP)...
NEVADA STATE
Albert Lea Tribune

Agricultural literacy grants available for education

A public-private partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Foundation is offering grants to K-12 teachers, 4-H, and FFA groups in Minnesota to develop educational experiences around agriculture and food systems education. A total of $5,000 in grants of up to...
AGRICULTURE
coloradovirtuallibrary.org

OER Grant Funds Available this Fall

“We want the innovative spirit of this work to carry on as we enter our fourth year of grant funding,” said CDHE Executive Director Dr. Angie Paccione. “Investing in institutions’ pursuit of OER opens so many doors for entrepreneurial approaches to education, and can offer students a more accessible, equitable and relevant learning experience.”
CHARITIES
themountvernongrapevine.com

Assistant/Associate Director of Housing and Operations Position Available

Kenyon College is conducting a search for a qualified candidate to fill the position of Assistant/Associate Director of Housing and Operations. The Assistant/Associate Director of Housing and Operations supports the mission of the College by managing the College’s housing operations program in collaboration with other professional staff. The Office oversees housing operations and program implementation for Kenyon’s fully residential campus. Professional staff members and student leaders work together to cultivate safe and inclusive living communities. This is a twelve month, live-on position that includes evening and weekend responsibilities.
HOUSING
Austin Monitor

Board of Adjustment fee assistance moves forward

At last Thursday’s meeting, City Council unanimously approved a resolution designed to alleviate economic barriers to participating in the Board of Adjustment process. The resolution, sponsored by Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, outlines the development of a BoA applicant assistance program that would waive application fees for those meeting a certain criteria for financial hardship.
AUSTIN, TX
thelakewoodscoop.com

PSA: Grants Available for Businesses and Individuals Affected by Covid

The EIDL targeted grant and supplemental targeted grant are government grants aimed at assisting businesses in low-income communities that were economically affected by Covid 19. Many small businesses and individuals in our community qualify for these very significant grants of $10k-$15k but are either unaware of the existence of this program or don’t realize they qualify. If you earn income from running a playgroup, tutoring, styling sheitels, or any of the many small businesses operated by Lakewood residents, this is for you!
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ms.gov

MAC Mini-grants Available, Apply by Nov. 7

JACKSON, MISS. – Oct. 18, 2021 – The Mississippi Arts Commission is now accepting applications for the agency’s Mini-grant program, which is offered several times a year to organizations and individual artists to assist with professional development and capacity building. Applications are now open and the deadline to apply is Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
ADVOCACY
amazingmadison.com

Heating assistance programs available

With cooler temperatures now here, and rising natural gas prices, there are programs available to help pay expected higher heat bills. South Dakota Department of Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill says they have applications for the low income energy assistance program, or LiHEAP on their website. Gill says they have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
medcitybeat.com

City, DMC awarded $3.1 million grant to boost economic recovery downtown

The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center have been awarded $3.1 million as part of a new state program designed to assist in the economy recovery of commercial business districts. Rochester was among eight communities selected to receive funding for the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development’s newly-created...
ROCHESTER, MN
Providence Business News

Elorza announces new small-business grant program using ARPA funds

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a press conference on Friday announced the launch of a new city grant program for small businesses using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program offers “micro grants” of up to $2,500 to eligible city small businesses...
PROVIDENCE, RI
kisswtlz.com

Pinconning Receives Grant to Assist in Water Management and Distribution

The city of Pinconning has been awarded a $219,910 grant to help improve its water system. The grant will be used to help the city with its drinking water asset management plan and its distribution system materials inventory. Field verification will be conducted on at least 129 of the system’s service lines.
PINCONNING, MI
iu.edu

Tobacco cessation assistance available for employees, spouses

According to the American Lung Association, more than 480,000 people in the U.S. die from tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure each year, making it the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in this country. As many tobacco users know, kicking the habit isn’t easy, but success rates...
HEALTH
The City of Malden (Official)

ARPA Business Support Team Provides Assistance to Malden Chamber of Commerce

The Business Support Team established by Mayor Gary Christenson and the City Council and led by Councillor-At-Large Debbie DeMaria to disburse the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds has created a new program to strengthen Malden's local businesses. The program will cover the cost of membership dues for Malden businesses and first-time members of the Malden Chamber of Commerce with 50% of the funds slated for traditionally underserved businesses such as women and minority-owned businesses.
MALDEN, MA
portland.me.us

New Round of Business Assistance Grants & Relaunch of Modified Microenterprise Grant

The City of Portland is launching a new round of the Business Assistance Grant Program for Job Creation with grants of $10,000 per full-time job created, up to $20,000 per business. The purpose of this program is to create jobs for low/moderate income individuals by providing startups and existing businesses with grants that can be used for a range of expenses (such as rent, utilities, payroll, equipment, inventory and supplies). Permanent full-time jobs must be filled by low/moderate income individuals after the grant is approved. Applications are due no later than December 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm, but earlier submissions are welcome. Requests for these grants are expected to exceed the program funding of close to $300,000; the process is anticipated to be competitive.
PORTLAND, ME

