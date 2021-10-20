CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

IFrame embed code broken

archive.org
 9 days ago

Hi, the iframe embed code for books appears to be broken -- it now just shows a small first page of the PDF and no navigation/control bar and no ability to leaf through pages. See here for an example of a previously working embed, now not working. https://publicdomainreview.org/collection/heart-serpent. Reply...

archive.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Free Press

The internet has broken my brain

When I was young, I could spend an entire day reading. Throughout elementary school, I spent my Saturdays consuming “The Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Goosebumps” and the “Magic Tree House” series. Once I finished a book, I often returned to page one and started reading it again, simply for the joy of reliving the story.
INTERNET
archive.org

How to name item correctly

I would like to upload one iso files. But I don't know how to name the item correctly. 1) Freedom Fighters. I own a russian bootleg copy of this game and I want to upload it to the Internet Archive. You see, there is one problem with it. In 199x-2005 there was a very popular bootleg company "Фаргус", which released many unofficial translations of games. Due to the high quality of their translations, there were many fakes(fake Fargus, that is how we usually name these cds). And own a fake "Фаргус" copy. But it is the rare occasion when a fake "Фаргус" cd contains translation made by a real "Фаргус". Differences are very little. In the fake edition dates of creation were modified(correct date of creation usually helps to make clear when exactly translation was made). And cd volume name is also slightly different. Fake has "FF" cd volume name, a real one has "ff" volume name. On the internet, now there is no iso, which was written from the original cd. The reason is quite simple. the cd version of this edition doesn't work under modern systems, it works only under Windows 95, 98, 2000. And fans made patch which add this translation to steam version.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kaplan
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft will now let you embed web pages into SharePoint Spaces

Microsoft has announced a new embed option for SharePoint Spaces. SharePoint spaces is a web-based, immersive platform that lets you create and share secure and extensible mixed reality experiences and add a new dimension to your intranet by using 2- and 3D web parts to create your mixed reality vision.
SOFTWARE
petapixel.com

Photoshop’s ‘Content Credentials’ Embeds Attribution Data into Photos

As part of the ongoing efforts of the Content Authenticity Initiative, Adobe has announced “Content Credentials,” a new feature that enables creators to attach attribution data to images before sharing them online. The Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) was founded by Adobe, Twitter, and the New York Times in 2019 as...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iframe#Pdf#06 06 18#Ui
AFP

'Very... meta': Twitter cracks up over Facebook rebrand

Facebook's announcement Thursday that the company would henceforth be called Meta unleashed a torrent of hilarity on Twitter from companies, people and even the social media giant itself. While critics pummelled Facebook over the change, claiming the rebranding aims to distract from the company's scandals, the internet still had a good laugh. Here are some highlights of the meme and pun-fueled wisecracks:
INTERNET
WFLA

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

Skeptics point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.
INTERNET
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
IBTimes

Teens Are Dropping Facebook And Its Employees Can't Explain Why

Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
ABC 15 News

Check your bank statements: Bogus Google charges appearing

If you haven't checked your bank statements closely lately, you should do it now. Unauthorized Google charges are appearing on Chase Visa statements. And while there are different accounts, all charges are for the same odd amount, $13.01. Beth emailed that her account had three of those charges all saying...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best Life

Android Users Are Being Charged Hundreds After Clicking on This Message

Most smartphone users are aware of the risks that come from downloading or clicking on something whose origins aren't quite clear. But the latest scam, which has been brewing since the end of 2020, may even fool the most tech-savvy among us. Hackers are targeting the 2.5 billion Android users around the world and have already managed to scam millions of them out of hundreds of dollars on their phone bills by having them click on an enticing, seemingly innocuous message. Read on to find out what to avoid saying "yes" to in order to make sure you don't fall victim to this new scam.
CELL PHONES
archive.org

Musical notation translator donation to IA tech, please?

Lots of classic musical scores here, like this 1921 one by Jerome Kern & PG Wodehouse:. but no free way of hearing them in midi piano format. Anyone have a free musical notation-reader to donate to Archive? Make the option available on the audio reader function if possible. Currently it can only read the standard symbols, like colons and dashes.
CHARITIES
SPY

The Best Ring Lights for Perfect Lighting in Zoom Meetings, Social Videos & Selfies

Table of Contents Best Ring Lights for Zoom Calls Best Ring Lights for WFH Warriors Best Ring Lights for Influencers Best Ring Lights for Professional Video and Photography If you examine the photos ring light retailers use to promote their products, you might expect the only people who put these devices to use are young models obsessed with taking the perfect bathroom mirror selfie. And, sure, social media mavens definitely depend on ring lights for their social media content. But in the age of ubiquitous video conferences and remote work, the ring light serves multiple masters. For the vainer among us, a ring light provides an...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy