In this we use an artifice that allows us to distinguish the given quantities from those which are thus unknown, by means of an easy to understand symbolism, for example, representing the former by consonants and the latter by vowels. Thus summed up the French Franois Vite (15401603) his greatest achievement in mathematics, which began in with the publication of the In Artem Analyticem Isagoge (Introduction to Analytical Art).

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO