How do you choose the best sauce for your steak or seafood?

The combination of fettuccine pasta and Alfredo sauce has become an American standard, but there's more to this popular pairing than meets the eye. Though rooted in Italy, the original recipe for this decadent dish is a simpler affair compared to the version you'll likely be served in the United States. Italian-American interpretations — the likes of which you'll find at your local Olive Garden and beyond — are far richer than the Italian stalwart. These recipes often start with a cream base and add loads of other flavors, ranging from black pepper to garlic and even Cajun spices. Some even top the finished pasta with grilled chicken or shrimp!

