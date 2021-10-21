CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Melissa Kay Runnels

Marshall News Messenger
 5 days ago

KEATCHIE, LOUISIANA — Funeral services for Mrs. Melissa Runnels, 57, of...

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Kenton Times

Obit E. Kay Brown

E. Kay Brown, age 77, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at her home. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness or Lung Cancer Awareness Foundations. Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
lewispnj.com

KAYE CARPENTER

Kaye Carpenter, 78 of Taylor, Mo., died October 5, 2021, at the Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo. Kaye was born Leuranda Kaye Solter on September 23, 1943 in LaGrange, Mo., to Roy and Catherine Solter. She was the fourth child of five. Survivors include her sisters Alice Lee Solter, Maxine (Larry) Wolfmeyer and Patty (Jerry Logsdon) and one brother, John (Janet) Solter. All siblings live in La Grange, Mo.
TAYLOR, MO
nowhabersham.com

Jessica Kay Vaughan

Jessica Kay Vaughan, age 31, of Statham, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 15, 2021. Ms. Vaughan was born on May 17, 1990, in Georgia. Jessica was a very independent woman and she was free-spirited. Jessica was a loving mother to her daughter, Allysa. Survivors...
STATHAM, GA
Portland Tribune

Nancy Kay Haas

November 9, 1936 - September 28, 2021 - Born Nancy Kay Reiley on November 9 1936 to Harold and Minnie Reiley of Crabtree Oregon. The youngest of three daughters, she grew up on the farm homesteaded in 1852 by her Grandparents in Crabtree. Born Nancy Kay Reiley on November 9...
OBITUARIES
Louisiana State
waynecojournalbanner.com

Mary Kay Marler

Mary Kay Marler of Annapolis, MO entered heaven on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the age of 56 years, 10 months, and 1 day. She was born November 29, 1964 in Ironton, MO to the late Isaac Paul Griggs and Mary Jane Sutton Griggs. Mary Kay is survived by two brothers, Elmo Griggs and wife Ruth of Annapolis, MO and Charles Griggs and wife Jenny of Patterson, MO; two sisters, Nancy Inman and husband Kelly of Ironton, MO and Diann Hartwick and husband Curt of Ironton, MO; a sister-in-law Joyce Griggs of Annapolis, MO, her best friends Terri, Bob, Sue, Ray, and many more loving family members and friends. She is preceded in rest by her parents and a brother John Griggs. Mary Kay graduated from South Iron High School in 1983 and later went on to work several different jobs, her last one being a customer service representative for the Accent Company in Farmington, MO. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Annapolis. Mary Kay was a sweet and kind person who will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:00 am from the Cole Family Chapel. Visitation for Mary Kay was held Monday, October 4, 2021 beginning at 5:00 pm and lasting until 8:00 pm. Interment followed the services at the Huff Cemetery. Rev. Mike Harrison and Rev. Charles Sutton officiated the services.
ANNAPOLIS, MO
