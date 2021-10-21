Melissa Kay Runnels

Mary Kay Marler of Annapolis, MO entered heaven on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the age of 56 years, 10 months, and 1 day. She was born November 29, 1964 in Ironton, MO to the late Isaac Paul Griggs and Mary Jane Sutton Griggs. Mary Kay is survived by two brothers, Elmo Griggs and wife Ruth of Annapolis, MO and Charles Griggs and wife Jenny of Patterson, MO; two sisters, Nancy Inman and husband Kelly of Ironton, MO and Diann Hartwick and husband Curt of Ironton, MO; a sister-in-law Joyce Griggs of Annapolis, MO, her best friends Terri, Bob, Sue, Ray, and many more loving family members and friends. She is preceded in rest by her parents and a brother John Griggs. Mary Kay graduated from South Iron High School in 1983 and later went on to work several different jobs, her last one being a customer service representative for the Accent Company in Farmington, MO. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Annapolis. Mary Kay was a sweet and kind person who will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:00 am from the Cole Family Chapel. Visitation for Mary Kay was held Monday, October 4, 2021 beginning at 5:00 pm and lasting until 8:00 pm. Interment followed the services at the Huff Cemetery. Rev. Mike Harrison and Rev. Charles Sutton officiated the services.

