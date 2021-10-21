CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaun White chasing spot on fifth Olympic team at age 35

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Snowboarder Shaun White recently invested in Shelf Engine, a company that uses computer optimization to reduce food waste by more efficiently stocking grocery stores with perishable goods. One thing that's not on the shelf yet: him. White confirmed this month what was widely expected, that the...

