Hey, batter batter swing. MSU’s club baseball has a lot on its plate this year and the Exponent was able to discuss just how meaningful that is with senior Aiden Prentice, captain of the team. The team, unfortunately, struck out on its first set of games against Boise State on Friday, Sept. 24 - Sunday, Sept. 26. The games against Boise State were the first since COVID-19 regulations changed, and it meant more to the team to be playing ball than quite possibly ever before. “Feels pretty special since we have three or four seniors that haven’t played in a few years and being able to play is a unique experience,” Prentice said. “COVID made it hard to recruit players so it’s nice to see younger guys getting into it too.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO