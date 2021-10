Kansas State and TCU are teams heading in opposite directions. The Wildcats (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) are coming off an important road victory against Texas Tech that gives them an opportunity to go on a winning streak if they take care of business as favorites in their next two games. The Horned Frogs (3-4, 1-3) have lost four of their past five games to fall below .500 after starting the season with high expectations.

KANSAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO