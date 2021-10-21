How Ambulatory Care Extends Beyond a Doctor’s Walls

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Since the beginning of the pandemic, intensive care units (ICUs) all across the country have seen a massive influx of patients, leaving hospital staff overwhelmed and overworked. Visitation with patients has been restricted, as have face-to-face conversations between staff and family. To convey information, more time-consuming methods — such as phone and video calls — have become necessary, causing even more strain on staff. What was once a bustling environment of physicians, patients, and their loved ones soon became a dismal and lonely place.
