How Ambulatory Care Extends Beyond a Doctor’s Walls

 5 days ago

As the nation’s healthcare ecosystem adapts to a new reality of in-person and remote care (including telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems), ambulatory providers and the vendors that support...

northcentralpa.com

Let's End COVID!: Primary care doctors help with COVID-19

I have now been a primary care physician (PCP) in Williamsport for more that forty years. During those years, our community has experienced many struggles but, well, nothing like this COVID-19 pandemic. My goals are to understand, recommend and prescribe the best available care for each patient and to prevent spread of this illness in our community.
ccenterdispatch.com

Care at Home or in the Doctor's Office -- Seniors Have Options

- Medicare's annual enrollment period (October 15 - December 7) is an important time of year during which Medicare beneficiaries can review their current coverage and evaluate whether they want to remain with their current plan or switch to a new one that is a better fit for their health care needs. If you are interested in what Medicare Advantage plans have to offer, this is a good time to learn more and understand what's available to you.
mhealthintelligence.com

Making the Post-Pandemic Telehealth Pivot

- At the height of the pandemic, many healthcare organizations quickly launched or expanded telehealth platforms to address the shift from in-person to virtual care. With the pandemic waning, those organizations are looking to transition into a long-term, sustainable platform that integrates virtual and in-person care — what many call hybrid care.
mhealthintelligence.com

AtlantiCare Adapts to Consumer Healthcare With a Digital Directory

- The key to success in today’s business world is online presence, and that’s no different in healthcare. A healthcare organization needs to have an appealing and convenient entry to virtual care if it wants consumers to become patients. That routine has changed considerably with the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed...
thechronicleonline.com

Health Care: Open enrollment extended

The federal government has extended the annual open enrollment period to purchase private health insurance for the 2022 plan year from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15. Along with the extension, Oregonians will have the opportunity to access the most financial savings that have ever been avail-able through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace due to the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan initiated additional savings by removing the upper income limit to qualify for financial assistance, and also decreased the amount of premium that consumers are responsible to pay before tax credits are available.
FOX2now.com

Spirit of St. Louis: How Affinia Healthcare’s partnership with Beyond Housing is improving access to care

ST. LOUIS – Over the last several weeks we’ve been featuring Beyond Housing’s ‘Once and For All’ effort to invest in the many under-resourced communities in north St. Louis County to create a stronger St. Louis region for all. Today, we were joined by Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Affinia Healthcare, Kendra Holmes. She shared with us the partnership works between Affinia and Beyond Housing and why improving access to healthcare is so important for these communities. If you would like to learn more about Beyond Housing, visit them at https://www.beyondhousing.org/.
Medscape News

How One Doctor's Card Game Is Helping ICU Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Since the beginning of the pandemic, intensive care units (ICUs) all across the country have seen a massive influx of patients, leaving hospital staff overwhelmed and overworked. Visitation with patients has been restricted, as have face-to-face conversations between staff and family. To convey information, more time-consuming methods — such as phone and video calls — have become necessary, causing even more strain on staff. What was once a bustling environment of physicians, patients, and their loved ones soon became a dismal and lonely place.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

With the delta variant making up over 98% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by mid- August 2021, questions arise about how to stay protected against evolving forms of the coronavirus. Here, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Dr. Lilly Cheng Immergluck of Morehouse School of Medicine answers some common questions about variants and what you can do to best protect yourself. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
