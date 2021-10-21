True crime entertainment desensitizes the public

The Hulu mystery series isn't the first to poke fun at the true-crime podcasting craze. American Vandal and Saturday Night Live have done it before. "But Only Murders in the Building is more a dramedy than it is a comedy," says Eliana Dockterman. "And to its credit, the show is deeply interested in the inner lives of its many side characters, from a jaded police detective to the deaf son of the podcast’s key advertiser. By treating its characters (and suspects) with such respect, the show seems more willing than its predecessors to wrestle with the thorny ethical conundrums of true-crime podcasting." Dockterman adds: "The true strength of the show is elucidating the ethical complications of true-crime podcasting. Many a podcaster has been accused of over-sympathizing with whatever accused person they are trying to vindicate. Only Murders exaggerates the connections between reporter and subject. The podcast creators literally live in the building where the murder took place, after all. They literally share the elevator with their prime suspects. And multiple characters become romantically entangled with possible suspects. Still, by giving its protagonists personal investment in the case, Only Murders gently nods toward how difficult it is for a reporter to remain objective when embedded in a story. In real life, podcasters sometimes overly romanticize their subjects: To make the listener care about the crime, the creators need to compel the listener to care about the victim. Only Murders challenges that practice, too."

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO