CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

True crime entertainment desensitizes the public

By Toluwani Osibamowo Copy Editor
University Daily
 5 days ago

With Gabby Petito’s disappearance becoming one of the main discussion topics of the Internet and national news, true crime cases have made their way to the front of public consciousness once again. And unlike missing person cases of the pre-Internet age, Petito’s disappearance has empowered thousands of social media users to...

www.dailytoreador.com

Comments / 0

Related
USC Gamecock

Column: True crime podcasts are useful

While true crime podcasts deal with sensitive subject matter, they can be used for educational purposes and give useful information on life-saving incidents, as well as examples of what you can do in the future to stay safe through the examination of past cases. There has always been a market...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News-Bulletin

The escapism of true crime

During my freshman year of college at the University of New Mexico, I did not have a car, so one of my good friends would often give me rides down I-25 to my hometown of Las Cruces on her way to visit her parents. On one of these rides, the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
thetowerpulse.net

CAUTION: True Crime’s Gripping Hold on Society

Lately, a fascination everyone seems to share is true crime. Whether it started throughout the global pandemic or has sparked interest for as long as someone can remember, there is no denying that the interest in dark cases and spooky stories has peaked. It almost seems like a new Netflix...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Crime Junkie
Shelby Reporter

Local true crime podcast grows following

Did you know the first murder trial in America happened in the year 1800? Two Shelby County women, Kayla Guillot and Leah Kee knew, and they have built a true crime podcast around that fact that has recently gained some notoriety. Guillot, a self-described true crime junkie, spent quite a...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Daily Beast

The Bizarre and Unsettling Rise of True-Crime Makeup Videos on YouTube and TikTok

TikTok user @fatalfaye delicately brushes a hot pink eyeshadow in the shade “Emoji” onto their eyelid. Over the primping plays an audio clip, crackling with feedback. “I just killed my mom and my sister,” a teenager confesses. The combination of the jarring 911 call and an otherwise normal makeup video may seem bizarre, but the incongruous pairing belongs to a trend of true crime makeup videos that has been growing in popularity across social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVOvermind

The 10 Most Horrifying True Crime Episodes to Watch on Discovery Plus

If you have recently subscribed to Discovery Plus for their true crime selection, it may be hard to know where to start. This streaming platform has a multitude of shows with hundreds of episodes showcasing true crime stories that are hard to fathom. Below are the 10 most horrifying true crime episodes to watch on Discovery Plus.
TV SERIES
Turnto10.com

FBI encourages public to report hate crimes

(WJAR) — Targeted ads are playing on radio stations, can be seen on billboards and at gas station pumps across New England. The message from the FBI is clear: report hate crimes. “We’ve seen numbers higher this year than we’ve seen over the past decade,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
MovieWeb

10 Best True Crime Documentaries on Netflix, Ranked

With Emmy-award winning, powerhouse shows and limited series like The Crown and The Queen's Gambit, Netflix has mastered the art of streaming, giving the term "binge" a whole new meaning. But a huge part of those accolades is thanks to its unwavering run of excellent true crime documentaries for the past 6 years. Some of these docs dominated pop culture upon their releases, while others provided eye-opening exposés about some of society's most powerful and dangerous people. Taking a look at some of the company's best documentary films and short series, we are ranking Netflix's top 10 true crime documentaries.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothy Simons Joins Hulu’s True-Crime Drama ‘Candy’

Hulu has rounded out the core cast of its limited series Candy, about an infamous murder case in Texas. Veep alum Timothy Simons has joined the drama from Universal Studio Group’s UCP and Disney’s 20th Television. He’ll play Pat Montgomery, the husband of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel). Melanie Lynskey and Pablo Schreiber also star as Betty and Alan Gore, the other couple at the center of the story. Candy centers on Biel’s character, a woman in 1980 Texas who seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand-new...
TV SERIES
jsu.edu

Forensics Professor Launches True Crime Podcast, “Body Bags”

The music sets the scene before a single word is spoken. Just those few lonesome guitar chords are enough to conjure images of empty, moonlit streets, dark rooms where only the shadows dance, beer-soaked pool halls, and dense forests where more than secrets are buried. It’s the sound of regret and haunted memories.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
97.5 WTBD

Rapper Einar Murdered at 19, Shot ‘Execution Style’

The award-winning Swedish rapper Nils “Einar” Gronberg was killed in an apparent gang-related tragedy. He was just 19. On Thursday (Oct. 21), he was gunned down outside an apartment building in the Hammarby Sjostad suburb south of central Stockholm and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are currently looking for two suspects in his murder and are currently analyzing CCTV footage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

John Wayne Gacy Talks: Part 5

CBS 2's Walter Jacobson interviewed serial killer John Wayne Gacy exclusively in 1992. Confronted by Jacobson about the murders of dozens of young men and boys, Gacy claimed that he had accomplices and that there was another explanation for all the evidence against him -- though he had already admitted to the murders years earlier. This is the last in a five-part series, original airdate May 15, 1992.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: Witnesses say they complained previously about assistant director’s unsafe practices

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a loaded prop gun is an industry veteran who’d been the subject of safety complaints for at least two years, according to former on-set coworkers.Maggie Goll, an IATSE Local 44 prop maker and licensed pyrotechnician, told CNN that she’d worked with Mr Halls in 2019 and found that he failed to both hold safety meetings and consistently follow protocol when it came to announcing the presence of firearms on set.“The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon’s presence was because the assistant prop master demanded Dave acknowledge and announce...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Mischa Barton to Star in Crime Thriller INVITATION TO A MURDER From Ace Entertainment

Mischa Barton, known best for her role in the teen drama The OC, has signed on to star in the crime thriller Invitation to a Murder that is being produced by Ace Entertainment. The film is being directed by Stephen Shimek (The Adventure of A.R.I.: My Robot Friend), from a script written by Brian O’Donnell (Akron), which is based on an original story by Gérard Miller.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Only Murders in the Building excelled at tackling the thorny ethics of true-crime podcasts

The Hulu mystery series isn't the first to poke fun at the true-crime podcasting craze. American Vandal and Saturday Night Live have done it before. "But Only Murders in the Building is more a dramedy than it is a comedy," says Eliana Dockterman. "And to its credit, the show is deeply interested in the inner lives of its many side characters, from a jaded police detective to the deaf son of the podcast’s key advertiser. By treating its characters (and suspects) with such respect, the show seems more willing than its predecessors to wrestle with the thorny ethical conundrums of true-crime podcasting." Dockterman adds: "The true strength of the show is elucidating the ethical complications of true-crime podcasting. Many a podcaster has been accused of over-sympathizing with whatever accused person they are trying to vindicate. Only Murders exaggerates the connections between reporter and subject. The podcast creators literally live in the building where the murder took place, after all. They literally share the elevator with their prime suspects. And multiple characters become romantically entangled with possible suspects. Still, by giving its protagonists personal investment in the case, Only Murders gently nods toward how difficult it is for a reporter to remain objective when embedded in a story. In real life, podcasters sometimes overly romanticize their subjects: To make the listener care about the crime, the creators need to compel the listener to care about the victim. Only Murders challenges that practice, too."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Eddie Munster Actor Testifies in Murder Trial

Butch Patrick Lilley, the former child actor who played Eddie Munster on the 1960s sitcom The Munsters, was a surprising witness during a murder trial in Wausau, Wisconsin. Lilley, 68, was called the stand on Monday in the trial of Cindy Schulz-Juedes, a widow accused of killing her husband, Ken Juedes, in August 2006. The 67-year-old Schulz-Juedes was arrested and charged in December 2019.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Detroit

True Crime: The Voice Of American Countdowns: Inside Casey Kasem’s Bitter Family Feud

Today, Dr. Oz speaks to Casey Kasem’s daughter, Kerri, about the twists and turns of her horrific family feud that’s captured headlines. For decades, the radio legend’s iconic voice dominated airwaves as the host of American Top 40 – but as his health failed, the children from Casey’s first marriage went to war with his second wife, Jean, for expanded visitation rights and access to their father.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy