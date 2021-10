Although this problem is a big one among trendy online clothing retailers, its severe impact on the environment and our wallets is often overlooked. Unless you’ve actively avoided the most urgent and relevant complications of the world today, the term “fast fashion” should be a familiar one. A hub of extensive information on the subject matter has been made available over the past few years: Articles, videos, podcasts and social media posts have made us each aware — to some degree or another — of how the dangerous aspects of this ephemeral side of modern-day consumerism affect the world. Yet as the realities of fast fashion in environmental conservation and labor injustice become increasingly apparent, the question remains: Who is actually responsible for the perpetuation of this problem, and is the solution as realistic and black and white as we want it to be?

