White House readies vaccine rollout for children ages 5-11

By Casey Harper
kiowacountypress.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - The White House announced Wednesday new plans for the "potential authorization" of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11, saying they have enough vaccinations ready and waiting for the federal approval. The White House prep suggests they expect favorable federal approval from the Food and Drug...

