As part of Call of Duty’s “The Haunting” event, players can partake in the spooky festivities to celebrate Halloween. If you happen to purchase the Donnie Darko Operator Bundle, you’ll get access to the horrifying Frank bunny suit along with the Costume Party C58 blueprint. This has led to a boost in the weapon’s popularity. This blueprint is fairly stylish with some excellent attachments and even tracer bullets, which gives the rifle some flare. But how do you get this blueprint? And what are the best attachments to use with the C58? Here, we’ll dive into everything you should know about the Warzone Costume Party blueprint.

