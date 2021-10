Steam is preparing four more sales for us in 2021. The start dates for these events were revealed by Steamworks documentation. We usually get information about upcoming Steam sales first in the form of unofficial (though usually reliable) leaks. However, in the case of this year's recent events, we do not have to rely on such rumors. Valve has updated the documentation of the Steamworks platform, regarding the remaining sales scheduled for late 2021. In doing so, the company has confirmed the start dates for the three sales mentioned in the August SteamDB leak (and one additional one).

