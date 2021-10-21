Galaxy Bird Flight is out

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Wiesbaden, Germany 21st October, 2021 - Today, Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios announced the launch of Endzone - A World Apart: “Prosperity”, now available on Steam and GOG. The release is paired with a fresh trailer showcasing the expansion's new features, as well as some of the luxuries in which the survivors can now partake. “Prosperity” isn’t just a title — after carving out a home in this ruined world, surviving through toxic rain, sandstorms, and even attacks from their fellow man, settlers can finally enjoy some of the finer things in life...like soap!
