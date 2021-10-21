CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy Bird Flight is out

Gamasutra
 5 days ago

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. I am Vitomir Hardi a 2nd-year Croatian college student from Vukovar. I started this project back at the end of 2019 when I was still in my 4th grade of high...

www.gamasutra.com

vg247.com

Check out the action-packed Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer

The launch trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy has been released a bit early, and you can watch the chaotic action unfold below. In the video, you get a glimpse of what awaits you in the Eidos Montreal-developed title. Along with plenty of action, the video features a couple of wisecracks along with a look at some of the characters the Guardians will encounter in their travels. Some of these are fan-favorites from the Marvel universe, and some are completely original characters.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update VI out now for download

Asobo has officially rolled out another major update for the hit flight sim. Dubbed Sim Update VI, this new update brings with it a slew of improvements to Microsoft Flight Simulator inside and out. It includes changes and improvements to various aircraft, aircraft systems, graphic options, engine optimizations, the UI and more.
TECHNOLOGY
twistedvoxel.com

Guardians of the Galaxy PC System Requirements Are Out, 150 GB Space Required

Eidos Montreal has shared the PC system requirements for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PC. They were posted on the Steam page. According to these requirements, you are going to need a lot of hard disk space to install the game, roughly 150 GB to be exact. For the PC, it doesn’t need a beefy one and you can get by with a GTX 1060 at the minimum, and GTX 1660 for the recommended requirements.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game Of The Year Edition Announced, Out November 18

In the weeks leading up to the Xbox brand's 20th anniversary, Microsoft had some news to share regarding a few of its biggest franchises. One of these, Microsoft Flight Simulator, has seen a pretty massive resurgence following the latest game's launch, and it's about to get even better with Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition. If you already purchased the game, you can get all the new content for free, too, and it's included with Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

No Straight Roads: Encore Edition brings the music revolution to Steam today

LONDON, UK – October 21, 2021 – Let’s rocketok! Sold Out and Metronomik are excited to announce that rhythm-infused action-adventure No Straight Roads: Encore Edition is now available on Steam. No Straight Roads: Encore Edition is an enhanced version of the original music action-adventure that features the rock-tastic base game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Indie hit Zombo Buster Rising is out now!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Shoot zombies from a terrace like a boss! Zombo Buster Rising brings you a nostalgic experience of classic 2D side shooting-defense in the enhanced build!. Zombo Buster Rising includes challenging...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

PLAY TOGETHER GETS SPOOKY THIS HALLOWEEN SEASON WITH A NEW LOOK TO KAIA ISLAND

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Seoul, South Korea – OCT. 21st, 2021 – HAEGIN is excited to announce that Play Together’s Halloween update is available now on Google Play and App Store. This update features brand-new content, including new Halloween-themed decoration, Weather system, Pet Combination System, 4 new minigames, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Life Not Only Finds a Way — It Prospers! All-New “ Prosperity ” Expansion for Endzone - A World Apart Now Available on Steam

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Wiesbaden, Germany 21st October, 2021 - Today, Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios announced the launch of Endzone - A World Apart: “Prosperity”, now available on Steam and GOG. The release is paired with a fresh trailer showcasing the expansion's new features, as well as some of the luxuries in which the survivors can now partake. “Prosperity” isn’t just a title — after carving out a home in this ruined world, surviving through toxic rain, sandstorms, and even attacks from their fellow man, settlers can finally enjoy some of the finer things in life...like soap!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Keep in Touch with Old Friends in Mutazione’s new “Penpal” Mode

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - October 22, 2021 - Copenhagen-based developer Die Gute Fabrik, and publisher Akupara Games released a free content update to commemorate the second anniversary of the IGF award-winning title Mutazione. , now available on Apple Arcade, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/9-yP76T-9_o Two years...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Game Dev Digest Issue #115 - Shiny New Stuff

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. This article was originally published on GameDevDigest.com. Some new announcements and some more of the usual great stuff....
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Brewing up another festive treat - Cotton 100% is flying in!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Stuttgart, October 22nd 2021 - The birthday celebration is almost coming to a close with Cotton 100%. Strictly Limited Games will open pre-orders for physical Limited and Collector’s Editions, starting October 24th at 12 AM (midnight) CEST, exclusively at the Strictly Limited Games store!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

ICARUS UNVEILS ITS ALIEN DESERT THIS BETA WEEKEND

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Auckland, New Zealand -- October 22, 2021 -- Sci-fi survival game Icarus is unveiling its desert biome this weekend as part of its ongoing beta weekends program. Over 200,000 people...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Carve A Path Through The Arcane Desert

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. October 22nd, 2021 - Starsand is preparing to unearth its mysteries, as it draws a line in the sand for the release of its playable demo on October 25th and a November 4th release into Early Access. Developed by Tunnel Vision Studio and published by Toplitz Productions, Starsand is inspired by a real tragedy during a desert marathon in the 90s and classic sci-fi works like Another World, John Carter and Stargate, and tells the story of a stranger in an even stranger land.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Unleash your creativity in Aquarium Designer , now available on PC!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 21st, Warsaw, Poland. Turn your hobby into a business. Accept jobs from clients wanting your help to build their first aquarium. Some will be willing to start slow, and a small aquarium with a goldfish in it will make them happy. Others will be looking for a large, impressive, tropical aquarium that will take a lot of work and effort but later leaves admirers with their jaws dropped. Everything – the aquariums’ look, the inhabitants, and the clients’ satisfaction – is in your hands. The only limit is your imagination.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

TRANSFORMERS Characters to Fight the Gods in Hit Video Game SMITE

ATLANTA – OCTOBER 22 – This November, worlds will collide with the TRANSFORMERS x SMITE crossover event, revealed today through a cinematic trailer at Pulse Con, Hasbro’s virtual fan event. Autobots and Decepticons from Hasbro’s TRANSFORMERS franchise are coming to the battleground of the video game SMITE, created by Titan...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Legendary Arcade Shoot 'Em Up � 'Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix' �Out Now On Nintendo Switch In Europe!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. PQube (London, UK) - October 22nd, 2021 - PQube, UFO Interactive and developer MOSS are pleased to announce the iconic Japanese arcade shoot 'em up Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix is out now on Nintendo Switch in Europe!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

A Virtual Draft Comes to FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Irvine, California – October 21, 2021 Joycity is holding a Draft Event from 10/20 to 11/23 for its popular PC online basketball game, FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball. The Draft offers...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

This autumn, grab Shiny Zamazenta and Shiny Zacian for Pok é mon Sword and Pok é mon Shield

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. 22 October 2021—Today, Trainers will be able to get their hands on special codes to receive Shiny Zamazenta in their Pokémon Sword game and Shiny Zacian in their Pokémon Shield game. Codes are available from GAME stores in the UK and GameStop stores in Ireland between 22 October and 18 November. These codes can be obtained at no cost, while supplies last (no purchase necessary).
VIDEO GAMES

