CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Teaser Demo for The Mortuary Assistant has launched on steam and itch

Gamasutra
 5 days ago

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. DarkStone Digital has released a new teaser demo for their upcoming horror title The Mortuary Assistant today (October 20, 2021) on itch.io and Steam. About the game. The Mortuary...

www.gamasutra.com

Comments / 0

Related
sirusgaming.com

Monster Hunter Rise Demo Live on Steam

Good news for all the monster hunting PC players as the Monster Hunter Rise demo for PC is now out on Steam. What was once something that can only be played on the Nintendo Switch is now playable on PC with some nice looking enhancements that are still currently lacking in portable systems.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

The Invincible Brings a New Chilling Teaser Trailer

The Invincible is a game that's been built up as the next big breakout for Polish-developed projects. The game is made by several veterans hailing from big game companies such as CD Projekt RED and Techland. Now, they have recently revealed a new trailer for the game which shows players what Starward Industries has in store.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Monster Hunter Rise PC demo out now on Steam with five quests, including a Magnamalo hunt

There are three real hunts, and you can earn a Demo Player Bonus item pack in the full game. Capcom released the Monster Hunter Rise PC demo on Steam today, and I’m glad it exists. As much as Monster Hunter is a known quantity — the kind where you confidently know where you stand with it — there are plenty of people who haven’t tried it yet or might have things finally “click” with Rise in particular. It’s great that there is a PC version at all (even if it’ll be almost 10 months late), and it’s even better that there’s a PC demo.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Crowds on Back 4 Blood Servers; Good Launch on Steam

It seems that the pre-release controversy did not hurt Back 4 Blood. The game received a very positive reception from players on Steam. It turns out that the pre-release controversy surrounding Back 4 Blood did not harm the game. Players have apparently forgiven the developers for their actions aimed at discouraging solo play and threw themselves into the game. What's more, its reception was positive.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Clarke
pcinvasion.com

Circuit Superstars has left Early Access, now available on Steam

Circuit Superstars drove its way onto Steam’s Early Access in March of this year. Along the way, it netted hundreds of positive reviews. It’s not publisher Square Enix’s only game currently using the program, either, as Powerwash Simulator is also in Early Access. Circuit Superstars’ Steam page mentions that the devs had the game’s release written on a whiteboard, but due to uncertainty, all they said was that the game would release in full in six to 12 months. Well, they definitely hit that target, as Circuit Superstars is now available in full release on Steam and Xbox One for all fans of racers to speed into.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

System Shock TV Series Slated To Launch on New Steaming Platform

The upcoming streaming platform, Binge, is giving audiences a shock right out of the gate. The era of poorly executed video game shows and movies are over!. Sadly, while this may not be true, a new streaming platform is trying to redefine the genre of watching video game-inspired content. Binge.com is one of the most awaited streaming services to be offered as its intention is for one sole purpose: entertainment of shows based on video games. It was announced at E3 2021 that the team behind the scenes are a group of passionate and seasoned producers who share their love of gaming. Today, they announced their project with Nightdive Studios is bringing a System Shock live-action series to life.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Wales Interactive’s New FMV ‘Bloodshore’ Will Scratch Your Squid Game Itch Next Month

Wales Interactive couldn’t have picked a better time to announce the release date for its upcoming FMV, Bloodshore. As Squid Game reached 111 million viewers and became Netflix‘s biggest series launch ever, Wales Interactive announced that its interactive action movie about a televised battle royale will release on November 3rd for the PlayStation 4 (and PS5 via backward compatibility), Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (BC), Nintendo Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pineapple Kid’ is a new Game Boy title with a free online demo

Pineapple Kid is a new puzzle platformer for the original Game Boy, with an online demo available right now. Found here, the demo gives players a chance to tackle 19 levels where they’ll need to direct a cute little pineapple around maze-like puzzles before they can get a key and progress to the next stage.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortuary#Gamasutra#Games Press#Darkstone Digital#River Fields
cogconnected.com

Steam Launch New Deck Verified Program Ahead of Steam Deck’s Release

The Steam Deck has been one of this generation’s most intriguing console announcements – first revealed back in July of this year, the Steam Deck promises to be a portable way to enjoy your Steam library – however, unfortunately you won’t be able to play all of your games on the system. While this has been known for a while now, Steam have just announced exactly what criteria must be met for a game to be playable on the Steam Deck.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Volcanoids - Steam Workshop Update Launch Trailer

Steam Workshop support is now available for the Early Access steampunk survival shooter, Volcanoids. With Steam Workshop modders can reshape Volcanoids to their will and change up drillships, guns, armor, buildings, modules, characters, decals, and more. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect. Volcanoids sets players on an expedition to a forsaken island racked by mysterious volcanic eruptions triggered by mechanical beings. In order to survive the island's natural elements, players must commandeer and upgrade a drillship to dive below eruptions that make the surface uninhabitable for periods of time. By exploring the island, players can discover new blueprints for ship upgrades and equipment, resources to refine and build, and rare technologies that will turn the battle against the mechanical monstrosities. Discover the mystery behind the eruptions and reclaim the island as your home on your own, or tackle the challenge with two to four friends in multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Valve launches new Steam Deck verified game categories

With the launch of the new and highly anticipated Valve Steam Deck handheld console edging ever closer, Valve has this week introduced its new Steam Deck verified game library making it easy for gamers to find titles that support the Steam Deck console. Valve is reviewing the entire Steam catalog on Deck and after each game is reviewed it will then be categorized for its level of compatibility with Steam Deck allowing players to easily see the titles that will offer an excellent experience on the handheld console to those that are offering a below standard gaming experience on the smaller portable device or none at all.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Steam Error Code 51, Game Launch Failed

Here is a full guide on how to fix error code 51 on Steam. A lot of Steam users have reportedly experienced the error code 51. This error code is triggered while trying to launch a game on Steam. It basically prevents a game from launching and thus, prevents you from playing the game. If you are also experiencing the same error code on Steam, we got you covered. In this post, we are going to show you some working fixes that will help you resolve the error. Let us check out!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamespew.com

Co-Op Puzzler We Were Here Forever Has a Haunting New Teaser Trailer

If we’re honest, We Were Here Forever’s new teaser trailer has us worried. We’re not calling this co-op puzzler’s quality into question; we had a lot of fun with the previous title in the series, We Were Here Together. While the puzzles were brain-scratchingly tough we persevered, concluding that “…many will fall along the way – but if you do power through, you’ll have a good time.”
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Kerberos Launches Sequel to Cult Classic Roguelike

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Vancouver, Canada, October 21, 2021 – Kerberos Productions has launched the Steam store page for Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2, an Early Access sequel to Sword of the Stars: The Pit, the science fiction Roguelike which many players still list among the best of the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Indie hit Zombo Buster Rising is out now!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Shoot zombies from a terrace like a boss! Zombo Buster Rising brings you a nostalgic experience of classic 2D side shooting-defense in the enhanced build!. Zombo Buster Rising includes challenging...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Unleash your creativity in Aquarium Designer , now available on PC!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 21st, Warsaw, Poland. Turn your hobby into a business. Accept jobs from clients wanting your help to build their first aquarium. Some will be willing to start slow, and a small aquarium with a goldfish in it will make them happy. Others will be looking for a large, impressive, tropical aquarium that will take a lot of work and effort but later leaves admirers with their jaws dropped. Everything – the aquariums’ look, the inhabitants, and the clients’ satisfaction – is in your hands. The only limit is your imagination.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Keep in Touch with Old Friends in Mutazione’s new “Penpal” Mode

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - October 22, 2021 - Copenhagen-based developer Die Gute Fabrik, and publisher Akupara Games released a free content update to commemorate the second anniversary of the IGF award-winning title Mutazione. , now available on Apple Arcade, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/9-yP76T-9_o Two years...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

YAGER’s The Cycle: Frontier Closed Beta Extended to November 8

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. BERLIN – Oct. 22, 2021 – The closed beta for YAGER’s new high-stakes survival shooter The Cycle: Frontier has been going on since the beginning of October, and the revamped PvPvE multiplayer game is not only convincing new players to check it out, but also making a big mark with Twitch viewers. Earlier this week, it was one of the highest trending games on the platform with more than 1.7 million hours watched, already outpacing the 1.2 million hours watched of the original The Cycle over the course of three years.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy