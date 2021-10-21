CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Not Only Finds a Way — It Prospers! All-New “ Prosperity ” Expansion for Endzone - A World Apart Now Available on Steam

Gamasutra
 5 days ago

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Wiesbaden, Germany 21st October, 2021 - Today, Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios announced the launch of Endzone - A World Apart: “Prosperity”, now available on Steam and GOG. The...

www.gamasutra.com

Gamasutra

Warface's All-New Origins Season Now Available

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Amsterdam – Oct. 13, 2021 – Global publisher MY.GAMES announced the release of Origins, an all-new season for its tactical first-person shooter Warface. The new season that includes the return of classic maps and a redesigned battle pass is now available as a free update on Steam, Epic Games Store, and MY.GAMES Store.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Escape Simulator by Pine Studio Available Now on Steam

Puzzle mastermind Pine Studio are unleashing their new first-person project Escape Simulator for Steam today. The title will see players teaming up to solve a series of escape rooms across different regions and locations. Put Your Heads Together to Resolve the Mysteries in Escape Simulator. Escape Simulator features 15 unique...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Embark on an exciting journey in Growing Up – a story-driven life sim now available on Steam.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 14th, Warsaw, Poland. Pick your gender and your parents' appearance and characteristics, or let fate decide for you. Start slow – learn how to crawl and talk, then eventually become a scientist, game developer, or even the president. And in between? Enjoy life in its entirety. All the ups, downs, highlights, and challenges it has to offer. Learn different skills, meet new friends, fulfill your parents' expectations (or follow your own path), pass or fail exams, get involved in romantic relationships, or don't. Everything and anything is possible in Growing Up – it brilliantly mirrors all the joys and hardships that come with life.
VIDEO GAMES
#Gamasutra#Games Press#Gentlymad Studios#Citizens#Town Center
Gamasutra

Legendary Arcade Shoot 'Em Up � 'Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix' �Out Now On Nintendo Switch In Europe!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. PQube (London, UK) - October 22nd, 2021 - PQube, UFO Interactive and developer MOSS are pleased to announce the iconic Japanese arcade shoot 'em up Raiden IV x MIKADO Remix is out now on Nintendo Switch in Europe!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Indie hit Zombo Buster Rising is out now!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Shoot zombies from a terrace like a boss! Zombo Buster Rising brings you a nostalgic experience of classic 2D side shooting-defense in the enhanced build!. Zombo Buster Rising includes challenging...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Keep in Touch with Old Friends in Mutazione’s new “Penpal” Mode

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - October 22, 2021 - Copenhagen-based developer Die Gute Fabrik, and publisher Akupara Games released a free content update to commemorate the second anniversary of the IGF award-winning title Mutazione. , now available on Apple Arcade, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/9-yP76T-9_o Two years...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Unleash your creativity in Aquarium Designer , now available on PC!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 21st, Warsaw, Poland. Turn your hobby into a business. Accept jobs from clients wanting your help to build their first aquarium. Some will be willing to start slow, and a small aquarium with a goldfish in it will make them happy. Others will be looking for a large, impressive, tropical aquarium that will take a lot of work and effort but later leaves admirers with their jaws dropped. Everything – the aquariums’ look, the inhabitants, and the clients’ satisfaction – is in your hands. The only limit is your imagination.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Brewing up another festive treat - Cotton 100% is flying in!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Stuttgart, October 22nd 2021 - The birthday celebration is almost coming to a close with Cotton 100%. Strictly Limited Games will open pre-orders for physical Limited and Collector’s Editions, starting October 24th at 12 AM (midnight) CEST, exclusively at the Strictly Limited Games store!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

No Straight Roads: Encore Edition brings the music revolution to Steam today

LONDON, UK – October 21, 2021 – Let’s rocketok! Sold Out and Metronomik are excited to announce that rhythm-infused action-adventure No Straight Roads: Encore Edition is now available on Steam. No Straight Roads: Encore Edition is an enhanced version of the original music action-adventure that features the rock-tastic base game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

New Teaser Demo for The Mortuary Assistant has launched on steam and itch

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. DarkStone Digital has released a new teaser demo for their upcoming horror title The Mortuary Assistant today (October 20, 2021) on itch.io and Steam. About the game. The Mortuary Assistant...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Westwood Shadows a RedSoup Studio game

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Westwood Shadows is a first-person, puzzle-solving survival horror game. Peter Bennet, a police detective, is dragged into a surreal, terrifying, and emotional journey through his abandoned hometown. The Prologue of Westwood Shadows was released on Steam and is currently rated with 83% as Very Positive, by the players.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Call For Backup is revealed! Watch the first trailer of this weird, funny, bold, and ambitious game that’s a mix of an RTS and a fast-paced twin-stick shooter.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 22nd, Warsaw, Poland. Call For Backup will tell you the story of what happened in an alternate timeline where the Third Reich lost the Second World War after being defeated by the Polish. Meanwhile, a brutal dictatorship took power over the United States, and Stalin and his accolade Rasputin created GULag EUROPE. The Third World War destroyed humanity in the 1960s, but not all life has perished. As mysterious ghoul hordes keep people locked underground, both governments send robotic drones to the surface so they can continue the war.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

This autumn, grab Shiny Zamazenta and Shiny Zacian for Pok é mon Sword and Pok é mon Shield

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. 22 October 2021—Today, Trainers will be able to get their hands on special codes to receive Shiny Zamazenta in their Pokémon Sword game and Shiny Zacian in their Pokémon Shield game. Codes are available from GAME stores in the UK and GameStop stores in Ireland between 22 October and 18 November. These codes can be obtained at no cost, while supplies last (no purchase necessary).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

A HAUNTED MANSION AWAITS FOR YOU THIS �HALLOWEEN IN PLAYSTATION EXCLUSIVE INSOMNIS!

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Madrid, October 22nd. Sony Interactive Entertainment España (SIE España) and Path Games announce the release date of Insomnis, a first-person horror adventure set in a mysterious mansion where strange things will haunt you this Halloween. Developed as a part of the PlayStation®Talents project, Insomnis will be available as a PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 exclusive digital-only title on October 29th for $14.99 / €14,99.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

ICARUS UNVEILS ITS ALIEN DESERT THIS BETA WEEKEND

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Auckland, New Zealand -- October 22, 2021 -- Sci-fi survival game Icarus is unveiling its desert biome this weekend as part of its ongoing beta weekends program. Over 200,000 people...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Play Vampyr at up to 60 FPS and 2K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S thanks to free graphics enhancement

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Vampyr, DONTNOD and Focus Entertainment’s narrative-driven action-RPG, receives a free upgrade to its graphics on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 PRO and Xbox Series X|S, significantly improving the experience across the board. Learn everything there is to know in today’s Trailer!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Modiphius Entertainment Launches Pre-Order for Upcoming Star Trek Adventures Products — Tricorder Collector’s Edition and More

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Prepare to beam up some awesome Star Trek-themed fun, as Modiphius Entertainment today launched pre-orders for three upcoming products for their Star Trek Adventures tabletop RPG. Visitors to modiphius.net and modiphius.us can now lock their phasers onto pre-orders for the “wearable-RPG” Tricorder Collector’s Edition Boxed Set, along with the Star Trek Adventures Gamemaster’s Guide and Star Trek Adventures Player’s Guide. All three products are set for a January 2022 release so be sure to get in your pre-orders ASAP and prepare for voyages into the final frontier. All pre-orders come with an immediate PDF delivery.
VIDEO GAMES

