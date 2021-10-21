Life Not Only Finds a Way — It Prospers! All-New “ Prosperity ” Expansion for Endzone - A World Apart Now Available on Steam

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 14th, Warsaw, Poland. Pick your gender and your parents' appearance and characteristics, or let fate decide for you. Start slow – learn how to crawl and talk, then eventually become a scientist, game developer, or even the president. And in between? Enjoy life in its entirety. All the ups, downs, highlights, and challenges it has to offer. Learn different skills, meet new friends, fulfill your parents' expectations (or follow your own path), pass or fail exams, get involved in romantic relationships, or don't. Everything and anything is possible in Growing Up – it brilliantly mirrors all the joys and hardships that come with life.

