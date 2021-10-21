CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

What to watch for in high school sports for Oct. 21, 2021: City League playoffs kick off

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Metro Creative

So, they meet again.

A week after wrapping up the City League regular season with a Thursday night clash, Allderdice and Brashear square off again a week later.

This time, a berth in the City League championship game is at stake.

Last week, Brashear senior Daquan Griffin rushed for 173 yards and scored on two long touchdown runs as the Bulls knocked off the Dragons, 38-22.

Junior Shawn Soloman rushed for 132 yards and scored twice for the Bulls, who finished 2-1 in the City League, 3-3 overall. They were a half-game in front of the Dragons, who ended the regular season 2-2 in the league, 2-5 overall.

From 2014-2017, these two City League powers met three times in the championship game, with Brashear winning in 2014 and 2015 and Allderdice prevailing in 2017.

The two haven’t met in the playoffs since.

Class 4A frays

There are two, possibly three WPIAL girls volleyball playoff spots up for grabs in Class 4A, to be decided on the final night of the regular season Thursday.

In Section 1, Butler visits Seneca Valley. If Butler wins, it ties Seneca Valley and clinches. The Raiders have already qualified.

In Section 3, Hempfield is at Latrobe while Norwin visits Penn-Trafford.

If either the visiting Spartans or the visiting Knights win, they clinch a postseason berth. If they both lose and end up tied for fourth place, they both qualify since they split the head-to-head matches in the regular season.

More volleyball spots open

Besides those spots mentioned above, there are several other spots up for grabs in Class 2A and A on the final night of section play.

In Section 2-2A, if Brentwood loses to Carlynton on Thursday, Quaker Valley clinches a playoff spot.

In Section 5, Valley has a one-game lead over Ligonier Valley but loses the head-to-head tiebreaker. Valley is at Deer Lakes on Thursday while Ligonier Valley travels to Derry.

In Section 3-A, Hillcrest Christian visits Eden Christian while Cornell hosts OLSH. If Hillcrest or Cornell win, they clinch. If they both lose, they both qualify as well since they would finish tied and they split their regular season matches.

Sports
Cumberland County Sentinel

HS Football: Week 9 final scores, coverage recap

With their regular-season window closing and pressure mounting for teams on the District 3 playoff bubble, high school football teams took to the field for Week 9 looking for a stabilizing, or in some cases, a signature, win. Carlisle pulled away from Altoona to stay in the Class 6A playoff...
CARLISLE, PA
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Football Playoff Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report this Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
kfornow.com

State Football Playoff Pairings Released

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Six Lincoln metro area football teams have reached the Nebraska State High School Football playoffs, as pairings were released on Saturday morning. In Class A, Lincoln East will be a No. 12 seed and play at No. 5 Gretna at 7pm on Friday, October 29. As of this time, KFOR is planning to broadcast the East/Gretna game, pending permission from Gretna athletic officials. Elsewhere, Lincoln Southeast will be a No. 10 seed and play at No. 7 Omaha Burke.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle took control early on Friday night and never looked back, defeating Terrell by a score of 56-14. Peyton Shoemake scored on a run of 37 yards to get things going for the Eagles, and Jett Copeland made it 14-0 on a touchdown pass to Ward McCollum for 15 yards.
ARGYLE, TX
FOX Carolina

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 9

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school football tonight. Teams are back in action for Week Nine across the Upstate. Tune into Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights. Our Game of the week is Greenville vs. Greenwood. Tune in at...
GREENVILLE, SC
