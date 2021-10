With vaccinations increasing and travel restrictions lifting across the world, cruise lines are coming back in full swing to Caribbean shores. Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, a new luxury cruise, began its “inaugural” sailing season to the Caribbean, making its debut in The Bahamas with a four- night “Fire and Sunset Soirées,” including a stop at The Beach Club at Bimini. This past week inaugural ceremonies were held in the capital and Bimini, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Honorable I. Chester Cooper and Director General Joy Jibrilu welcomed the cruise line to the shores of The Islands of The Bahamas.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO