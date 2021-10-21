“Marginal Risk” for Severe Weather Across the Area on Thursday

Weak cold front came through with pleasant weather into Tuesday. Morning lows drop into the upper 50s to upper 60s. You will notice increasing clouds during the day Tuesday. Highs will be near 80. A strong cold front moves our way Wednesday. There is a slight risk severe storms. Some scattered activity is possible in the morning, but the higher risk of strong to severe storms is late Wednesday into Wednesday evening. There is concern for storms that develop ahead of the cold front. There is also concern for the squall line that will move across our area early evening. This is not an all day rain. The concern is for the fast moving squall line late afternoon and evening. Strong winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. There is also a risk for locally heavy rain. The weather improves Thursday into Sunday. It is going to be windy Thursday and Friday. Gale force winds possible along the coast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO