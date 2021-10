Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring California a blue soft fur cat who is one of the shelter’s longest residents. Where she is only 2 years old she has spent most of her early life outside. Now that California has been living the good life inside we believe she would prefer to stay there. California is very loving and social but she would do best a an only pet. California’s adoption fee has been sponsored by an anonymous donor. In fact all cat adoptions are only $20 through the month of October.

