Nikki Sixx Recalls Getting Fired From Band By Blackie Lawless

Nikki Sixx spoke to USA Today about MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD which was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis. Asked if he thinks the trek will finally take place next year, the bassist said: "Yes, I do. We didn't want to go out this past summer because we didn't want to expose our fans to possibly getting COVID and 80,000 people all with their mouths open singing 'Shout At The Devil' doesn't sound like we would be doing the right thing for our fans and our crew. Do I believe COVID will still be here next year? Yes. But we'll have to do the best that we can do. The bigger question is, what does '23 look like? Can we go to Europe or South America? Right now our eyes are on the tour starting in June, band rehearsals in May and all the set design starting months before that. I start physically training the first week of December. At 62, it's a little different than 22."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO