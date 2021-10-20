CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikki Sixx Recalls Getting Fired From Band By Blackie Lawless

By Chad Childers
 6 days ago
While most know Nikki Sixx from his star-making run in Motley Crue and the band that emerged while creating music surrounding his first memoir, Sixx: A.M., there were several starts and stops with other bands before he hit it big. While recently speaking with Audacy's Ryan Castle (as seen below), Sixx...

