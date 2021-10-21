There's More In Store

Coming into college is scary; as a freshman, I did not know how to get involved. In my first year, I assumed that college life is about going to class and returning to your dorm to do homework. While that will get you a high GPA, it might also block you from seeing the opportunities offered to you in college. While only focusing on school and not really getting involved, I began to feel a little unmotivated. Getting involved can also be very frightening because you must step out of your comfort zone and meet people. I used to think that it will be too much for a new college student to join clubs, but everything is at your disposal at a university. I found that there are particular clubs tailored to your interests. For example, if you are into event planning, then here at the Mount, you can join AMP and plan events for student activities every month.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO