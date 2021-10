KINGSTON (CBS) – A nor’easter is headed for Massachusetts Tuesday, likely bringing downpours and damaging winds. Eversource is gearing up for the possibility of power outages all the way into Wednesday. “This one in particular with the high winds, there’s still foliage on the trees which could bring branches down, trees down onto the power lines,” said Eversource spokesman Chris McKinnon. “We always want our customers to be prepared as well, that means getting your storm kits put together.” Read: Full Nor’easter Forecast With 50-65 mph winds in the forecast, the staff at Aubuchon Hardware in Kingston spent Monday preparing for the after work...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO