Byron Allen gets Hollywood star as he negotiates deals with Detroit Three

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — The son of a Ford Motor Co. factory worker, Byron Allen had one ambition growing up: He longed for a lunch pail and a job at a Detroit factory just like his dad. "That was my dream," Allen said of his father's job at Ford's River Rouge facility. "Then,...

