Prince Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang got very cozy at a movie screening, looking super loved-up as they watched the film together. Prince Jackson, 24, and girlfriend Molly Schirmang, made an appearance at a movie screening on Thursday, Sept. 30, seeing the new short film Something in the Clouds a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Prince’s younger brother, Blanket Jackson, 17, apparently also arrived at the screening, although he came separately from his brother and Molly. HollywoodLife has reached out to Prince’s reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.

