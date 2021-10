MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With rain expected later this week, homeowners have another 24 hours to clear leaves in the yard before it turns into a soggy mess. But before you grab your rake, what is proper fall clean-up etiquette? And what methods are best for your lawn? Good question. Jeff Wagner, a first-time homeowner, rakes up some answers. The crunchy sound serenading one’s stride through the yard means there’s work to do. The question now is, should you grab the rake knowing you’ll have hours of work ahead of you, or just turn on the mower and plow across the yard? (credit:...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO