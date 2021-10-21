CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Discovery Ball announces one-of-a-kind auction and radiothon

 5 days ago

The American Cancer Society (ACS) announces more details about their Detroit Discovery Ball on Friday, November 12. Featured at the event’s auction will be a 2021 Corvette Stingray, donated by Chevrolet and enhanced with artwork by Detroit artist Mike Han. “The American Cancer Society is extremely fortunate to have...

