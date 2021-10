ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday announced a $150 million Re-Fund The Police Initiative to provide much-needed support and resources to state and local police agencies in their efforts to fight violent crime. Coming at an especially challenging time for members of law enforcement across the country, this initiative is the first in a series of announcements the governor will … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $150 million initiative to ‘Re-fund the Police’ [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces $150 million initiative to ‘Re-fund the Police’ [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO