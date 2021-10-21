CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Late prosecuting attorney deserved 'legendary' status

 5 days ago

Two years ago, a former Oakland County Prosecutor became a “Legend of the Law” in Birmingham, where he built a reputation as one of the most respected and honorable men in the state’s legal profession. Tom Plunkett, who died in October 2017 at age 78 after an 18-month battle...

The Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Diocese of Lansing presented the St. Thomas More Award on October 5 to Richard Thompson (left), the president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Law Center in Ann Arbor. The Law Center was founded in 1999 by philanthropist Tom Monaghan, and is “dedicated to the defense and promotion of the religious liberty of Christians, time-honored family values, and the sanctity of human life,” while also billing itself as the “Christian response to the ACLU.” In presenting the award to Thompson, Guild officials said his life “reflects the strength exhibited by St. Thomas More,” the patron saint of lawyers in the Catholic Church. Thompson, a former Oakland County prosecuting attorney, is pictured (l-r) with Lansing Guild President Dante Ianni, and John Bursch, who introduced the honoree at the awards ceremony.
LANSING, MI
