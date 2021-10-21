Daily Briefs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Law school begins 'Current Events in the Law Series' online

The University of Detroit Mercy School of Law will present "Current Events in the Law Series: President Biden's Climate Change Agenda and the UN Climate Change Conference." The online program will take place Monday, November 1, from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom. As the United Nation's Climate Change Conference...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Mercy Law announce Law Review Symposium topic, calls for proposals

University of Detroit Mercy Law Review recently announced the topic for their annual symposium. The topic will be Governing Bodies: Bodily Autonomy and the Law. The symposium will take place on March 4, 2022 in Detroit. Bodily autonomy has been regulated or banned on many levels throughout our history, ranging...
DETROIT, MI
Religion briefs

Editor’s note: To submit a nonprofit announcement to The Sentinel’s Religion section, contact Erin Thompson at (717) 248-6741 or by email at ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Items also may be faxed to (717) 248-3481 or sent to The Sentinel, 352 Sixth Street, Lewistown, PA 17044. Items should arrive to The Sentinel by Wednesday afternoon for publication in the Saturday edition. Submissions will be published as space allows. The editor reserves the right to edit all submissions.
LEWISTOWN, PA
ABA observance focuses on post-pandemic world

Lawyers and law firms across the country are participating in volunteer events as part of the National Celebration of Pro Bono, which runs October 24-30. This year, ABA President Reginald Turner is highlighting the need for legal assistance as the demand for access to justice in a post-pandemic continues to rise.
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Bill allows termination for refusing COVID-19 'measures'

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are poised to take up the first changes to state law concerning COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
Facebook Bowed to Vietnam Government’s Censorship Demands: Report

Mark Zuckerberg in 2020 bowed to demands from Vietnam’s government to censor posts with anti-state language rather than risk losing an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue from the country, The Washington Post reported on Monday. The decision to side with Vietnam’s government led to a significant increase in censorship of posts in the country, according to the Post, which spoke with three people familiar with the decision in addition to local activists and free speech advocates. Facebook’s own transparency report shows that the company more than doubled the number of posts it blocked in the country — from 834 in...
40 Hr. General Civil Mediation Training coming up at The Dispute Resolution Center

Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your conflict resolution skills!. Want to learn more about and strengthen your conflict resolution skills? The Dispute Resolution Center’s 40 Hour General Civil Mediation training is right around the corner beginning on November 2nd. This year the training will be held on Zoom and facilitated and led by Attorneys, Antionette Raheem and Earlene Baggett Hayes.
Detroit Mercy Law student got taste of legislative life in Volunteer State

Law student Christin DewBerry attended Tennessee State University, initially pursuing athletic training, until her work study professor advised her to study political science and pursue a sports law degree. “The funny thing about graduating as a political science major is that my dad told me that should be my major—I...
DETROIT, MI
At a Glance ...

‘The Evolving World of Legal Malpractice’ focus of JBAM program. The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will present an online program on “ The Evolving World of Legal Malpractice” Wednesday, November 3, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Speakers David Saperstein, Harvey Heller, and Jesse Roth of Maddin...
LAW
Wolverine Bar to host 'The Presidents' Legal Agenda & Forum'

The Wolverine Bar Association will present “The Presidents’ Legal Agenda & Forum” with American Bar Association President Reginald M. Turner and National Bar Association President Carlos E. Moore. The Forum will take place Friday, November 12, from beginning at 6 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American...
DETROIT, MI
Redistricting panel: 'Show up, speak up' on maps

LANSING (AP) — Members of Michigan's redistricting commission are urging residents to speak up about draft congressional and legislative maps. The first of five public hearings was scheduled today in Detroit. The panel wants feedback on 10 maps it drew collaboratively along with several more that were proposed by individual commissioners.
DETROIT, MI
Craft beer will be the focus of ACC-MI Oct. 27 educational and social event

The Association of Corporate Counsel, Michigan Chapter, with Miller Canfield will co-host an educational and social event titled “Are You a Craft Beer Aficionado?” on Wednesday, October 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the offices of Miller Canfield, 150 West Jefferson, Suite 2500, in Detroit. Miller Canfield craft beverage...
DETROIT, MI
Countering affinity bias

Regular readers of this column know behavioral finance topics feature prominently because learning about cognitive errors and emotional biases, eliminating them where possible and accommodating them where they are not, can be an investment edge. Cognitive errors (e.g., illusion of control bias, hindsight bias and confirmation bias) are primarily due...
Late prosecuting attorney deserved 'legendary' status

Two years ago, a former Oakland County Prosecutor became a “Legend of the Law” in Birmingham, where he built a reputation as one of the most respected and honorable men in the state’s legal profession. Tom Plunkett, who died in October 2017 at age 78 after an 18-month battle with...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
'The Evolving World of Legal Malpractice' focus of JBAM program

The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will present an online program on “ The Evolving World of Legal Malpractice” Wednesday, November 3, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Speakers David Saperstein, Harvey Heller, and Jesse Roth of Maddin Hauser will discuss:. • Emerging developments. • Avoiding malpractice claims.
Award Winner

The Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Diocese of Lansing presented the St. Thomas More Award on October 5 to Richard Thompson (left), the president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Law Center in Ann Arbor. The Law Center was founded in 1999 by philanthropist Tom Monaghan, and is “dedicated to the defense and promotion of the religious liberty of Christians, time-honored family values, and the sanctity of human life,” while also billing itself as the “Christian response to the ACLU.” In presenting the award to Thompson, Guild officials said his life “reflects the strength exhibited by St. Thomas More,” the patron saint of lawyers in the Catholic Church. Thompson, a former Oakland County prosecuting attorney, is pictured (l-r) with Lansing Guild President Dante Ianni, and John Bursch, who introduced the honoree at the awards ceremony.
LANSING, MI
Juneteenth could become a Michigan court holiday

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is considering a statewide court holiday on Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery. The court said it will accept public comment and hold a hearing in the months ahead. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom...
