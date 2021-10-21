Daily Briefs

The Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Diocese of Lansing presented the St. Thomas More Award on October 5 to Richard Thompson (left), the president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Law Center in Ann Arbor. The Law Center was founded in 1999 by philanthropist Tom Monaghan, and is “dedicated to the defense and promotion of the religious liberty of Christians, time-honored family values, and the sanctity of human life,” while also billing itself as the “Christian response to the ACLU.” In presenting the award to Thompson, Guild officials said his life “reflects the strength exhibited by St. Thomas More,” the patron saint of lawyers in the Catholic Church. Thompson, a former Oakland County prosecuting attorney, is pictured (l-r) with Lansing Guild President Dante Ianni, and John Bursch, who introduced the honoree at the awards ceremony.

LANSING, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO